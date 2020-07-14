Coronavirus Crises to Drive the Global Empty Capsule Market Outlook 2020- Global Trends, Size, Investment Share, Regional Trends, Analysis by Top Companies and Industry Forecast to 2023

The global empty capsule market is growing pervasively, witnessing a constant rise in revenues. The market growth majorly attributes to the popularity of capsule-based drug delivery systems. Easy administration and wide applicability are some of the major advantages associated with capsule-based drug delivery. Resultantly, capsules find wide applications in pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, and supplements industries. Subsequently, the empty capsule market garners substantial traction worldwide.

Many industry players have increased their investments in manufacturing plants to address the growing demand, increasing the capsule production capacity. These increasing investments in capsule manufacturing plants escalate the market growth to furthered height. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global empty capsule market is estimated to grow at around 8.8 % CAGR during the review period (2018 – 2023).

COVID-19 has brought a radical sea change in the healthcare industry. The pandemic has simply amplified earlier health inequalities, sweeping across the world. Governments have realized that there need more comprehensive treatments to fight against coronavirus crises. Therefore the COVID-19 epidemic is predicted to create huge market demand, driving the pharma companies. The rapidly growing population fosters market growth, promoting the need for quality healthcare.

Rise in the global economy is a key driving force behind market growth, improving access to quality care. Additionally, the growing prevalence of various chronic diseases and disorders, alongside the increasing number of geriatric populaces, significantly contributes to market growth.

The demand for breakthrough diagnostics and treatment procedures act as a significant tailwind for the growth of the market.

On the other hand, the high cost involved with manufacturing technologies is a significant factor expected to impede the growth of the market. Also, the regulatory restriction on profitability hampers the market growth to a great deal. Nevertheless, government initiatives and development programs that aim to spread awareness for healthcare would support the market increase throughout the forecast period.

Global Empty Capsule Market – Segments

The report is segmented into five dynamics;

By Raw Materials : Bovine, Porcine, Non-gelatin, and others.

By Physical Characteristics : Halal Certification, Non-Halal Certification, and others.

By Certification : Halal Certification and Non-Halal Certification.

By End User : Pharmaceutical Industries, Academic & Research Organizations, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Empty Capsule Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global empty capsule market. The largest market share attributes to the increasing prevalence of myriads of chronic diseases and disorders. Besides, the spurting growth in the generic medicines and supplements markets in the region foster market growth. Additionally, the vast development of technology drives market growth, improving capsule manufacturing techniques.

Also, the increasing production of various medicines boosts the growth of the regional market. The North American empty capsule market is projected to retain its dominance over the global market throughout the estimated period.

Europe stands second in the global empty capsule market. The market growth is majorly driven by the presence of many well-established industry players and well-developed healthcare systems. Besides, the massive funding for drug discoveries and developments push the regional market growth. Also, growing usages of empty capsules in nutraceuticals industries in the region impact the market growth positively.

Growing prevalence of various diseases and disorders is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France hold considerable shares of the regional market. The European empty capsule market is expected to create a substantial revenue pocket over the assessment period.

The empty capsule market is brisk in the Asia Pacific region. Factors such as the increasing need for better diagnostics and safe therapeutic approaches, and rapidly improving technology influence market growth. Moreover, the vast advances in manufacturing techniques and rising numbers of healthcare facilities foster regional market growth. The region demonstrates high growth potential for the empty capsule market due to the penetration of nutraceuticals supplement industries.

Additionally, the increasing prevalence of diseases and disorders impact market growth positively. Moreover, the growing number of pharmaceutical companies with their strong export, favorable pricing, and clinical pipeline contribute to the regional market growth hugely.

Global Empty Capsule Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the Empty Capsule market appears to be well-established with the presence of several notable players. To gain a larger competitive share, industry players adopt strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and new technologies/product launches.

Major Players

Players active in the global empty capsule market include Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, Neopharma, Julphar, QUALICAPS, Roxlor, ACG-Associated Capsules, Capsugel, Medi-Caps Ltd, ACDIMA, Sunil Healthcare Limited, NecLife, and Arab Caps, among others.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

June 18, 2020 —- Wiewelhove GmbH (Germany), a pharma contract manufacturer, announced the expansion of its Large Batch empty capsule Production. The expanded capsule filling line enables the company to fill pellets into capsules with the GKF 2600 from Syntegon Technology. The GKF 2600 technology was developed for the high-performance range achieves an output of more than 110,000 capsules per hour with capsule size 00. Wiewelhove has now has increased operational reliability that saves both product and empty capsules.

