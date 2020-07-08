Coronavirus Crises Increases the Demand in the Global Animal Model Market; Asserts MRFR Revealing Insights for 2020 – 2027

Animal Model Market Analysis

Animal models are critical for biomedical research in the drug discovery ecosystem and other tests used in the production and quality control process in food and personal care products industries. These models enable foreign tissue to interact with them and provide the foundation for specific genetic and tissue modifications for greater precision. Better replication of the human body is a driving force in many revolutionary medical advances, including immuno-oncology and personalized medicine.

Thus, animal models have been hugely benefitting the biomedical community with additional flexibility, timely deliveries, and reduced transit times.

This, as a result, increases their adoption in various biological and biomedical studies. Moreover, the increasing innovation and research activities using immunodeficient animal models to study immune diseases, cancer, rare disease, and others escalate the market growth to furthered height.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global animal model is poised to create a valuation of USD 3,632.48 million by 2027, growing at approximately 7.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2020 – 2027). Increasing preference for animal models as a base material in various types of research activities is a key growth driver. Besides, rising research activities in contract research organizations (CRO) for drug discoveries boost the growth of the market.

Additionally, recent COVID 19 pandemic has created the demand for model animals with human versions of a protein called the ace2 receptor. This molecule is the hook that sars-cov-2, the virus which causes COVID-19. Resultantly, the market is estimated to garner massive traction in the years to come. On the other hand, stringent regulation on the use of animals in research and lack of skill of recapitulating the human biosystem in an animal model are major factors expected to impede the growth of the market.

Animal Model Market – Segmentations

The report is segmented into five dynamics;

By Animal Type: Mice, Rats, Pigs, Rabbits, and others.

By Technology: CRISPR, Microinjection, Electroporation, and others.

By Application: Research & Development, Production & Quality Control, and others.

By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Institutes, Educational Institutes, and others.

By Regions: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Animal Model Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global animal model market. The largest market share attributes to the growing preclinical activities in pharmaceutical and biotech companies during drug development. Besides, factors such as the increasing use of animal models by CROs and focus on personalized medicine creates the demand for animal models in this region. Moreover, favorable reimbursement scenario and rising RD investments and activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology substantiate the regional market growth.

Europe stands second in the global animal model market. The market growth attributes to increasing cancer research and the presence of a huge number of research laboratories and pharma companies in this region. Moreover, growing innovation in the healthcare industry and increasing focus on drug discoveries and therapeutics foster regional market growth. Improving economy in the region is also an important driver for the market growth, increasing per capita healthcare expenses.

The Asia Pacific animal model market is growing rapidly. Factors such as the increasing research on biomedical and regenerative medicine in the region, drive the growth of the market. Besides, rising medical research in countries like China, Japan, India, and others increases market growth. Moreover, the fastest growing healthcare sector, coupled with the burgeoning pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in the region, provide impetus to the market growth.

Animal Model Market – Competitive Analysis

The global animal model appears fiercely competitive due to the presence of several well-established players. These players incorporate strategies such as collaboration, acquisition, expansion, strategic partnership, & technology launch. Top players invest heavily in the development and production of particular characteristics in animals.

Animal Model Market Major Players:

Players leading the animal model market include GenOway S.A. (France), Janvier Labs (France), Envigo (US), Taconic Laboratories (UK), Charles River Laboratories (UK), Transgenic, Inc. (Japan), Horizon Discovery (England), SAGE Labs (US), Harbor Antibodies BV (Subsidiary – Harbor BioMed – US), and Crown Bioscience Inc. (US), among others.

Animal Model Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

June 10, 2020 —- Taconic Biosciences (the US), a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, announced the expansion of production of the critical immunodeficient model – named the CIEA NOG mouse®. Local production of these models is now available across the west coast, United States. The CIEA NOG mouse® is the foundation of a portfolio aimed at better replicating the human biosystem in an animal model. Production increase of such a critical resource highlights Taconic’s commitment to providing researchers with easy access to the best animal model solutions.

