Compression Therapy Market to Touch USD 2600 Million at 5.2% CAGR by 2023

Compression Therapy Market Analysis

The compression therapy market is anticipated to touch USD 2600 million at a 5.2% CAGR between 2018- 2023, according to the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Compression therapy, simply put, is a process through which pressure is evenly applied on a painful area, squeezing in supporting the veins. Most compression therapy tools are worn by the user. Though they come as socks or stockings but other forms like masks, elbow sleeves, and shin leaves are also available.

Various factors are adding to the global compression therapy market growth. According to the new MRFR report, such factors include rising cases of arthritis, increasing patient awareness about the benefits of compression therapy, huge target population, technological advances, and rising prevalence of accidents and sports injuries.

On the contrary, lack of universally accepted standards for compression products, use of alternatives therapies, and low patient compliance for compression garments may limit the global compression therapy market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the complete lockdown & temporary shutdown of industries following the COVID-19 outbreak has cast a shadow on the global compression therapy market growth.

Compression Therapy Market Segmentation

The MRFR report gives an inclusive segmental analysis of the global compression therapy market report based on application, product, and technique.

By technique, the global compression therapy market is segmented into dynamic compression therapy and static compression therapy. Of these, the static therapy segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By product, the global compression therapy market is segmented into compression braces, compression pumps, and compression garments. Compression garments are again segmented into compression bandages and wraps, compression stockings, and others. Of these, compression garments will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global compression therapy market is segmented into leg ulcer treatment, lymphedema treatment, deep vein thrombosis treatment, varicose vein treatment, and others. Of these, the lymphedema treatment segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

Compression Therapy Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global compression therapy market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Presence of developed economies like Canada and the US, presence of eminent market players, increasing cases of spinal & orthopaedic surgeries, rising prevalence of lymphedema, varicose veins, and DVT, and rising cases of sports injuries are adding to the global compression therapy market growth in the region.

The global compression therapy market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Rising R&D investments and increasing prevalence of venous ulcers in Northern Europe are adding to the global compression therapy market growth.

The global compression therapy market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Increasing healthcare expenditure, rising penetration of market players, growing healthcare sector, high investments by key players on research and development are adding to the global compression therapy market growth in the region. Additional factors adding market growth include constant initiatives for commercializing products at an affordable cost, increasing disposable income, and constant upgradation of the healthcare infrastructure. Japan has the maximum share in the region for the increasing collaboration amid global players, expansion of distribution network of major products like the compression pumps, and technological innovations.

The global compression therapy market in the MEA is predicted to have the smallest share over the forecast period for lower per capita income in the African region.

Compression Therapy Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global compression therapy market report include Juzo, Getinge AB, DJO Global Inc., Convatec Inc., Tactile Medical, Sanyleg S.R.L., Sigvaris, Cardinal Health, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC., Paul Hartmann AG, Medi GmbH & Co. Kg, BSN Medical, Bio Compression Systems, Inc., Medtronic PLC, and 3M.

