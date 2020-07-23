Clinical Nutrition Market Size 2020, Share, Research Report Analysis, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Market Will hit US$ 66.2 Billion by 2027

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The Global Clinical Nutrition Market, by Product Type (Infant Nutrition (Milk-based, Soy-based, Organic, Probiotics/Prebiotics, and Others), Enteral Nutrition (Standard Nutrition and Disease-Specific) Parenteral Nutrition (Amino Acids, Fats, and Carbohydrates), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 42.2 billion in 2016 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period (2017–2025).

The major factor driving the growth of the global clinical nutrition market is the prevalence of diabetes, cancer, and other chronic and metabolic disorder. Manufacturers are focusing on innovation and new launches to tap into emerging markets. For instance, in March 2017, B. Braun Medical Ltd launched a new range of nutritionally complete dietary drinks named Nutricomp Drink Plus, which are available in four flavors and are high-energy milkshake supplement that can be prescribed for the dietary management of malnutrition.

In October 2017, San Francisco based Before Brands, Inc. launched SpoonfulOne Daily Food Mix-in, which is a daily dietary supplement powder that is made to train the child’s body to get accustomed to foods responsible for 90% of food allergies. Increasing demand for organic clinical nutrition has also led to recent launches of organic clinical nutrition to meet the demand of population. For instance, in March 2017, Garden of Life, the innovator in USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutritional products expanded into the sports nutrition arena with the launch of Garden of Life SPORT, which in turn will contribute towards the growth of the clinical nutrition market.

Key manufacturers are focused on developing efficient nutritional products as proper nutrition aid in maintaining a healthy life. Furthermore, new products that support patients through all stages of life are being developed. For instance, Abbott laboratories, in 2016, introduced Ensure Surgery Immunonutrition Shake and Ensure Pre Surgery Clear Nutrition to help patients recover from surgeries. Moreover, in 2017, Abbott added a new ingredient – 2’-fucosyllactose — found in human breast milk to its Similac Pro-advance and Pro Sensitive infant formulas and linked to demonstrate its benefits for babies via boosting their immune system. In 2015, Fresenius Kabi AG company expanded its presence in the clinical nutrition segment by distributing the three chamber bag (SmofLipid) for parenteral nutrition in around 65 economies and received approval to sell the product in the U.S. which allowed maximum application safety and convenience for everyday use. Furthermore, Danone in 2015, announced investment of US $278.62 Mn to build a new plant for company’s early life nutrition brands. Nestlé acquired Pamlab, in 2013, which was specialized in medical food and clinical nutrition products for use under medical supervision in the nutritional management of patients with mild cognitive impairment, depression, and diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Key takeaways of the market:

The global clinical nutrition market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3 % over the forecast period (2017–2025), owing to the rise in the aging population and premature births. The Asia Pacific region in the global clinical nutrition market is expected to exhibit a high growth rate, in terms of value, over the forecast period.

% over the forecast period (2017–2025), owing to the rise in the aging population and premature births. The Asia Pacific region in the global clinical nutrition market is expected to exhibit a high growth rate, in terms of value, over the forecast period. Among product type, the infant nutrition segment is expected to exhibit a largest market share as major nutritional need arises from premature births

The global clinical nutrition market is characterized by market expansion in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, which is expected to generate higher market revenue due to increase in prevalence of disabilities.

Some of the major companies offering clinical nutrition products are Nestle, Fresenius Kabi, Abbott Nutrition, Danone, Baxter Healthcare, and B Braun Melsungen AG.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Clinical Nutrition Market, By Product Type: Infant Nutrition Enteral Nutrition Parenteral Nutrition

Global Clinical Nutrition Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



