Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) Market Insights, Size, Epidemiology Data, Key Companies, and Forecast Till 2030

The market for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) was valued USD 968 Million in 2017 which is anticipated to reach USD 2,020.6 Million by 2030.

The total number of CIDP patients in the 7MM is projected to reach 55,113 by 2030 from 46,027 in 2019. The U.S. has the highest incidences of CIDP in the 7MM. In 2019, as per the data studied by Report Ocean, there were approximately 29,000 patients within the U.S.

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is a disorder of the peripheral nerves and nerve roots causing limb weakness and sensory deficits. It is an immune-mediated disorder but the pathogenesis and aetiology of CIDP remain elusive.

In the recent years, the CIDP in the 7MM market has witnessed a significant growth owing to rising prevalence of CIDP, increasing R&D activities, and advancement in related technologies. Although many sets of diagnostic criteria have been developed for CIDP, the criteria used most often in current clinical practice was developed by the European Federation of Neurological Societies and the Peripheral Nerve Society (EFNS/PNS). Although other diagnostic criteria are highly specific but they lack sensitivity, which may lead to underdiagnosis of CIDP. In a study of 151 patients living with CIDP and 162 control patients, the EFNS/PNS criteria had sensitivity of 81.3% and specificity of 96.2% for definite or probable CIDP. Sensitivity of other diagnostic criteria in this study ranged from 45.7% to 79.5%.. The testing of three limbs may improve the diagnostic certainty of electrophysiologic testing. 29 Supportive criteria, such as somatosensory-evoked potentials for sensory CIDP can help to confirm the diagnosis. High-resolution ultrasound is a readily available tool that can be used at the bedside. Recent study results have demonstrated the potential usage of measuring abnormal nerve enlargement, both in the brachial plexus and proximal median nerve segments in the arm, with high-resolution ultrasound in the differential diagnosis of CIDP. Thus, consistent introduction of novel diagnostic technologies in the market are expected to improve the market growth.

However, factor such as misdiagnosis of the disease and potential of drug price increase due to near future launch of patented drugs is estimated to put barriers in the market growth.

Segmentation:

The CIDP market insights have been copulated catering epidemiology data and drug sales data to provide detailed insight from both the supply and demand side to the target audience of the research study.

Under 7MM scope, the CIDP market has been segmented intherapy segment, including Privigen, Rozanolixizumab, IVIG + Steroids, Hizentra, Efgartigimod, Steroids, GGS-CIDP, M-254, IVIG + Others, NewGam, PF-06755347, HyQvia, and other IVIGs. The data for these drugs in terms of their sales is analyzed at the country level. Within the U.S., IVIG + Steroids group held the maximum sales in 2019.

Under 7MM scope, the CIDP epidemiology data has been segmented into gender, clinical sub-type, age-specific, and 7MM countries.

Based on gender, the 7MM CIDP market is segmented into male and female. The male segment garnered more market share as compare to female segment, owing to high patient population. For instance, in 2019, there were 19,641 male patients as compared to 10,118 female patients in the U.S.

Based on clinical sub-type, the 7MM CIDP market is segmented into typical and atypical. The typical sub-class is estimated to lead in 2019, with 16,605 patients of the disease.

On the basis of age-specific prevalence, the 7MM CIDP market is segmented into 0-10, 11-20, 21-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60, 61-70, 71-80, and 81+ years of age. The 81 years & above age group is estimated to lead have the maximum number of CIDP patients, i.e., ~9,000 patients in 2019.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the 7MM CIDP market is segmented into the US, Europe, and Japan.

Immune or inflammatory mechanisms are implicated in various chronic disorders affecting the peripheral nerve and commonly recognized is idiopathic CIDP. The incidence of new cases of CIDP each year is estimated to be between 1.5 and 3.6 per million population and, because of the chronicity of the disease, to affect as many as 40,000 patients in the U.S. at any one time. Although this disorder can affect children and adults of any age, the peak period of life during which patients develop CIDP is in the sixth and seventh decade and the disorder is twice as common in men as women. It was observed that the U.S. will maintain the dominant position considering the market size due to highest prevalence rate of CIDP and expected launch of promising drugs in the next decade to treat CIDP.

On the other hand, the UK and France are estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

A large number of drugs are marketed in the 7MM CIDP market. Marketed drugs covered into the report are Privigen: CSL Behring, Hizentra: CSL Behring, Gamunex-C: Grifols/Kedrion Biopharma, Kenketu Glovenin-I: Nihon Pharmaceuticals, Tegeline: LFB Biomedicaments, Rozanolixizumab: UCB S.A., Efgartigimod: Argenx, GGS-CIDP: Teijin Limited, NewGam: Octapharma, and others.

The Key Data Findings in the 7MM CIDP market are as follows:

Market Size of CIDP in the 7MM was valued USD 968 Million in 2017.

Owing to the launch of upcoming therapies, market size may increase during the forecast period (2017-2030)

Among the 7MM, the US accounts for approximately 60% of the overall market size of CIDP in 2017.

Among EU-5 countries, France accounts for the highest market size for CIDP followed by Germany, UK, Italy and Spain

