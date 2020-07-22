Chordoma Disease Therapeutics Market Size | World’s Top 10 Industry Share Analysis | Growing at 6.7% CAGR during Forecast 2020 to 2027

Global Chordoma Disease Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class (Antimetabolites, Anthracycline, VEGFR Inhibitors, EGFR Inhibitor, and Others), by Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Radiation Therapy, and Others), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Oncology Centers, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is expected to be valued at US$ 5,296.31 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Major players operating in the chordoma disease therapeutics market, research organizations, and non-profit organizations are collaborating to enhance their research and development activities, in order to develop advanced treatment for chordoma, which is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, The Cancer Research Institute (CRI) and Chordoma Foundation entered into a research partnership to advance treatment options for chordoma. Through this partnership, both the organizations will fund researches that have the potential to bring the benefits of immunotherapy to patients with chordoma.

Global Chordoma Disease Therapeutics Market – Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all the major events held by the National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS) scheduled in the month of March, April and May, have been moved to virtual platforms to ensure the well-being of all the patients as well as healthcare providers.

The clinical trials associated with brain tumors are being conducted with certain safety measures taken by the healthcare facilities which include

The healthcare providers are conducting patient consents through phone or video conferences.

The patients receive a phone call for the screening of COVID-19 symptoms before the scheduled in-person visits

The assessments of the studies are being done in single outpatient areas.

Key players operating in the market are focused on various inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships and agreements, in order to expand their product offerings in the market. For instance, in May 2018, mAbxience, a company specialized in monoclonal antibody biosimilars, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. signed an exclusive licensing and supply agreement for mAbxience´s bevacizumab, a biosimilar candidate for Avastin. Through this agreement, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. gained the rights to commercialize mAbxience´s bevacizumab in the U.S.

Browse 27 Market Data Tables and 26 Figures spread through 201 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Chordoma Disease Therapeutics Market”- Global Forecast to 2027, by Drug Class (Antimetabolites, Anthracycline, VEGFR Inhibitors, EGFR Inhibitor, and Others), By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Radiation Therapy, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Oncology Centers, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Takeaways of the Global Chordoma Disease Therapeutics Market:

The global chordoma disease therapeutics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, owing to increased product launches and approvals, and increasing prevalence of chordoma. For instance, in September 2016, the Bone Cancer Research Trust estimated that around 35 people are diagnosed with chordoma every year, in the U.K. and Ireland.

Among drug class, VEGFR inhibitor segment held the largest market share in 2019, owing to increasing launches of new drugs in the market. For instance, in December 2019, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, a pharmaceutical company, launched bevacizumab BS for intravenous drip infusions in Japan.

Among treatment type, targeted therapy segment held largest market share in 2019, owing to increased launches and approvals generic drugs for chordoma treatment. For instance, in May 2019, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. launched the generic version of Tarceva (erlotinib) tablets in the U.S.

Companies operating in the global chordoma disease therapeutics market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bavarian Nordic A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi SA, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company, Novartis International AG, Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., and Mylan N.V.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Chordoma Disease Therapeutics Market, By Drug Class: Antimetabolites Anthracycline VEGFR Inhibitors EGFR Inhibitor Others

Global Chordoma Disease Therapeutics Market, By Treatment Type: Chemotherapy Targeted Therapy Radiation Therapy Others

Global Chordoma Disease Therapeutics Market, By End User: Hospitals Clinics Oncology Centers Others

Global Chordoma Disease Therapeutics Market, By Region: North America By Drug Class: Antimetabolites Anthracycline VEGFR Inhibitors EGFR Inhibitor Others By Treatment Type Chemotherapy Targeted Therapy Radiation Therapy Others By End User: Hospitals Clinics Oncology Centers Others By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Drug Class: By Treatment Type By End User: By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Drug Class: By Treatment Type By End User: By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Drug Class: By Treatment Type By End User: By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Drug Class: By Treatment Type By End User: By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Drug Class: By Treatment Type By End User: By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



