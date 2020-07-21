China Thermometers Market Share Reach US$ 484.7 Million: Latest CMI Brief on Global Share, Regions, Size Estimation Parameters, Top Competitive, Demand Overview and Industry Outlook 2020 To 2027

There are different types of thermometers that include, digital thermometers, electronic ear thermometers, forehead thermometers, plastic strip thermometers, pacifier thermometers, and glass and mercury thermometers.

Statistics:

China thermometers market is estimated to account for US$ 484.7 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

China Thermometers Market: Drivers

Increasing demand for thermometers and other medical supplies for the management of Covid-19 is expected to propel growth of China thermometers market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2020, Ukraine received a batch of humanitarian aid from the Government of the People’s Republic of China, which included coronavirus diagnostic test kits (50,016 units), medical masks (50,000 units), medical goggles (30,000 units), contactless thermometers (1,000 units), medical surgical masks (200,000 units), medical protective suits (30,000 units), disposable medical gloves (50,000 units).

China Thermometers Market: Opportunities

Sale of thermometers through e-commerce websites is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in China thermometers market. For instance, Microlife Corporation offers online delivery of its thermometers through its website.

China Thermometers Market: Restraints

Introduction of smartphones with infrared temperature sensors is expected to hinder growth of the market. For instance, in June 2020, Huawei launched Honor Play 4 smartphone that features an infrared temperature sensor within its rear-facing camera block, which can be used to record fever.

Key Takeaways:

China thermometers market was valued at US$ 163.9 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 484.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.4% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing demand for thermometers and other medical supplies for the management of diseases such as Covid-19 is expected to propel growth during the forecast period

Mercury Free thermomater segment held dominant position in China thermometers market in 2019, accounting for 79.9% share in terms of value. Increasing product launches along with increasing demand for digital thermometers is expected assist the segment growth during the forecasted period

Market Trends

Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to aid in development of smart thermometers. For instance, in March 2020, Kuang-chi, a company in Shenzhen (China’s Silicon Valley), developed a thermometer helmet that works with AI.

Reopening of markets in cities after lockdown is expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in July 2020, China has started to reopen its economy three months after it declared victory over the novel coronavirus.

Increasing demand for thermometers due to the Covid-19 pandemic has led to smuggling of the thermometers. Such scenario is expected to hinder growth of the market.

China Thermometers Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in China thermometers market include, B. Braun Medical Inc., Microlife Corporation, Radiant Innovation Inc., Guangzhou JinXinBao Electronic Co., Ltd., Easywell Bio, Shenzhen Dongdixin Technology Co., Ltd., AViTA, Shenzhen Brav Electronic Technologies Co., Ltd., Shanghai Feilong Meters & Electronics Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Hua’An Medical & Health Instruments Co., Ltd., Sinnyuan Industrial Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Sekinno Equipment Co., Ltd., and Guangzhou JT Electronic Co., Ltd.

China Thermometers Market: Key Developments

February 2020: Telpo developed TPS980T terminal, a terminal combining real-time facial recognition and temperature measurement to help with current measures for Covid-19 prevention and control.

Segmentation

China Thermometer Market, By Product Type: Mercury Mercury Free Digital Thermometer LCD Thermometer Infrared Thermometer Others

Company Profiles B. Braun Medical Inc. * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies Microlife Corporation Radiant Innovation Inc. Guangzhou JinXinBao Electronic Co., Ltd. Easywell Bio Shenzhen Dongdixin Technology Co., Ltd. AViTA Shenzhen Brav Electronic Technologies Co., Ltd. Shanghai Feilong Meters & Electronics Co., Ltd. Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device Co., Ltd. Hangzhou Hua’An Medical & Health Instruments Co., Ltd. Sinnyuan Industrial Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Sekinno Equipment Co., Ltd. Guangzhou JT Electronic Co., Ltd.



