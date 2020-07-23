Chagas Disease Treatment Market 2020 to Achieve 7.3% CAGR Between 2020 to 2025 | Finds, Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market, by Product Type (Benznidazole and Nifurtimox), by Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 5.67 Mn in 2016 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2017–2025). Increasing approval for Chagas disease treatment drugs is expected to be a major factor driving growth of the Chagas disease treatment market. For instance, in 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval to Chemo Group for its drug benznidazole indicated for the treatment of Chagas disease in patients aged 2–12 years. Currently, according to data published by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2013, over 300,000 people are suffering from Trypanosoma cruzi infection in the U.S. Hence, approval of Chagas disease treatment drugs in such key regions is expected to drive growth of the global Chagas disease treatment market in the near future.

*The Download PDF brochure only consist of Table of Content, Research Framework, and Research Methodology.

Request PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/934

Increasing R&D activities by key players for gaining approval for novel Chagas disease treatment is also expected to drive growth of market. For instance, in 2016, Bayer AG launched phase 3 clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of its newly developed medication Nifurtimox, indicated for the treatment of Chagas disease in children of all age groups. 2016, researchers from Saint Louis University Center for Vaccine Development identified a potential new target for vaccines against Chagas disease. The development of such vaccines is expected to create an opportunity for key players to enter this market. In 2016, Drugs for Neglected Diseases sponsored the clinical trial of Benznidazole in combination with E1224 (fosravuconazole) to improve treatment of Chagas disease. The combination is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Furthermore, increasing launches of novel diagnostic methods such as rapid diagnostic tests and ELISA are expected to increase diagnosis rate for Chagas disease, which is expected to propel demand for its treatment drugs. For instance, in 2016, InBios International, Inc. received 510K clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Chagas Detect Plus Rapid Test Kit (CDP).

Browse 22 Market Data Tables and 21 Figures spread through 133 Pages and in-depth TOC on Chagas Disease Treatment Market Product Type (Benznidazole, and Nifurtimox), Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2025.

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in the Chagas Disease Treatment Market Press Release, click the link here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/chagas-disease-treatment-market-to-surpass-us-1029-mn-threshold-by-2025-502

Key Takeaways of the global Chagas Disease Treatment Market:

The global Chagas disease treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2017–2025), owing to increasing approval of Chagas disease treatment drugs in key regions. For instance in 2017, the U.S. FDA approved benznidazole for treatment of Chagas disease in the U.S.

North America is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing approvals of treatment drugs such as benznidazole. In the U.S., Benznidazole is the only FDA approved treatment indicated for the treatment of Chagas disease.

Key players in the market are focusing on gaining approvals for novel Chagas disease treatment drugs. For instance, in 2016, Drugs for Neglected Diseases sponsored the clinical trial of Benznidazole in combination with E1224, with an objective to improve treatment for Chagas disease. The combination is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

Various private and government organizations are taking initiatives to increase awareness about Chagas disease and to increase its treatment rate. In April 2018, an international humanitarian organization, Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF), launched a campaign to increase awareness about diagnosis and treatment of Chagas disease among Latin American population.

Major players operating in the Chagas disease treatment market are Nortec Quimica SA, Bayer AG, Laboratorio Elea Phoenix SA, Maprimed S.A., and Laboratório Farmacêutico de Pernambuco S/A.

Access research reports that are tailored specifically for you and your organization in order to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/934

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market, By Product Type: Benznidazole Nifurtimox

Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837