“Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market” to Touch US$ 93.6 Million during 2020 to 2027 | coherentmarketinsights

The most common screening test to detect cervical cancer or precancerous cells (dysplasia) is the Pap test. In conjunction with your Pap test, a DNA test may be conducted to detect the presence of the human papillomavirus (HPV).

The global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market is estimated to account for US$ 93.6 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market: Drivers

Approval and launch of new assays is expected to propel growth of the global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Dako PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay used for determining PD-L1 expression in cervical cancer.

Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market: Opportunities

Increasing awareness regarding cervical cancer is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market. In the U.S., the month of January is celebrated as Cervical Health Awareness Month, wherein the importance of regular vaccination and screening in the prevention of cancer is forwarded.

Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market: Restraints

HPV vaccination is expected to hinder the growth of the market. The major cause of cervical cancer is HPV. Developments in the field of HPV vaccines and the vaccination of females in developed countries especially in the U.S., significantly reduces the chances of an HPV infection and hence reduces the prevalence of cervical cancer.

Key Takeaways:

The global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market was valued at US$ 77.1 in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 93.6 by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2020 and 2027. New product launch and approval is expected to assist the market growth during the forecast period.

Colposcopy Procedure segment held dominant position in the global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market in 2019, accounting for 46.9% share in terms of value, increasing prevalence of cervical cancer is expected to assist the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Market Trends

Major organizations are focused on offering guidelines for cervical cancer diagnostics. For instance, in June 2020, American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology issued new guidelines for managing abnormal results on cervical cancer screening, which emphasize more precise management based on estimates of the patient’s risk – enabling more personalized recommendations for diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up.

Increasing funding for R&D in diagnosis of cervical cancer is boosting growth of the market. For instance, in June 2020, National Cancer Institute granted US$ 3.1 million to a researcher at Fox Chase Cancer Center (Pennsylvania, U.S.) for a study evaluating a method that allows Asian American women to collect their own samples, which can then be tested for the presence of the human papilloma virus (HPV).

Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market include Guided Therapeutics, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company.

Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market: Key Developments

June 2020: Guided Therapeutics, Inc. completed a Series E Convertible Preferred Stock Offering in the amount of US$ 1.5 Million to accelerate 2020 business plan

November 2019: Becton, Dickinson and Company submitted a pre-market approval supplement to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an expanded version of its BD Onclarity HPV Assay.

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market, By Test Type: Pap Smear Test Procedure Colposcopy Procedure ECC Procedures

Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market, By Age Group: Age 20 – 40 Age above 40



