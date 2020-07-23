Central Venous Catheter Market 2020 At CAGR Of 6.0% By Size, Share, Growth, Region, Segment, Surgery, Therapeutics, Therapy ,latest Trend- 2027

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Central venous catheters allow easy administration of intravenous fluids, blood products, medications, and parenteral nutrition, and also provide hemodialysis access and hemodynamic monitoring.

The global central venous catheter market is estimated to account for US$ 778.0 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,164.5 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Central Venous Catheter Market: Drivers

Launch of antimicrobial barrier caps is expected to boost growth of the global central venous catheter market. For instance, in May 2018, Pursuit Vascular, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for a broader indication of its ClearGuard HD caps to reduce the incidence of central-line associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) in hemodialysis patients with central venous catheters.

Global Central Venous Catheter Market: Opportunities

New strategies to prevent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections in hospitals is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to players in the global central venous catheter market during the forecast period. For instance, researchers from the University Hospitals in Cleveland implemented a new program that eliminated the presence of both MRSA and vancomycin-resistant enterococcus (VRE) at four high school and college training rooms during the academic year 2017-2018.

Moreover, implementation of a novel central-line insertion site assessment score (CLISA) is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in November 2019, researchers from California at the Epidemiology & Infection Prevention Program, University of California reported that The CLISA score creates a common language for assessing line infection risk and successfully promotes high compliance with best practices in timely line removal in patients with central venous catheters that were hospitalized in an ICU or oncology ward at a large academic medical center.

Global Central Venous Catheter Market: Restraints

Increasing risk of acquiring sepsis due to infection risk from invasive devices such as central venous or urinary catheters is expected to hinder growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The anti-microbial catheter sub-segment in the property segment in global central venous catheter market was valued at US$ 182.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 312.1 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing research and development of innovative anti-microbial catheters is supporting growth of the market. For instance, in March 2019, researcher at Brown University announced the development of a new antibacterial coating for intravascular catheters, which is expected to prevent catheter-related bloodstream infections, the most common type of hospital-acquired infections.

The multi lumen sub-segment in design segment held dominant position in the global central venous catheter market in 2018, accounting for 58.1% share in terms of value, followed by double lumen and single lumen, respectively. Multi lumen catheters have multiple tubes/openings internally separated. Multiple medications can be administered using multi lumen catheters which is supporting growth of the segment.

The hospitals sub-segment in end user segment held dominant position in the global central venous catheter market in 2018, accounting for 71.9% share in terms of value, followed by specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers, respectively.

Hospitals carry out several number of procedures, and patient admissions annually. Catheters are used for various procedures, and for maintaining patient condition by administering medication, and nutrition which is expected to increase over the forecast period (i.e. patient admissions). These factors are expected to support growth of the market.

Market Trends

The use of antimicrobial-impregnated central venous catheters has increased for prevention of neonatal bloodstream infection. This is owing to no evidence of benefit or harm associated with miconazole and rifampicin-impregnated peripherally inserted central venous catheters compared with standard peripherally inserted central venous catheters for newborn infants.

Major players in the market are focused on offering products that reduce central-line associated bloodstream infections. For instance, in November 2019, Access Scientific, LLC, a manufacturer of POWERWAND midline and extended dwell catheters, announced offering hospitals a guarantee that they will be able to reduce their central-line associated bloodstream infections.

Regulations

The U.S. FDA approved antimicrobial coated central venous catheters to prevent catheter-related bloodstream infections The two most effective antimicrobial central venous catheters that are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and are approved by FDA are those coated with minocycline-rifampin or those coated with chlorhexidine and silver sulfadiazine.

FDA mandates on labeling for intravascular catheters and associated delivery systems

Global Central Venous Catheter Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global central venous catheter market are AngioDynamics, C.R. Bard, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kimal, Comed B.V., Medtronic Plc., Smiths Medical, Inc., and Vygon Group.

Global Central Venous Catheter Market: Key Developments

January 2019: Teleflex Incorporated showcased the MANTA Vascular Closure Device and its portfolio for peripheral interventions at the Annual Meeting of the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC) 2019, in Leipzig, Germany.

October 2019: AngioDynamics, Inc. acquired Eximo Medical, Ltd., an early commercial stage, medical device company for US$ 46 million in up-front consideration with up to US$ 20 million of contingent consideration related to certain technical and revenue milestones.

Segmentation

By Product Type Tunnelled Catheters Non-Tunnelled Catheters

By Property Anti-Microbial Catheter Non Anti-Microbial Catheter

By Design Single Lumen Double Lumen Multiple Lumen

By Composition Polyurethane Polyurethane/Polycarbonate Silicone

By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics & Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



