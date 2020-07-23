Cell Counting Devices Market Size Is Anticipated To Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% By 2026 | Top Manufacturers, Share Analysis, Growth, Future Trends and Competitive Analysis

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The Global Cell Counting Devices Market, by Product Type (Instruments (Hemocytometer, Flow Cytometer, Spectrophotometer, and Others), Consumables), By End User (Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, and Hospitals), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 5,905.2 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

The key players are focusing on developing new products for cell counting which is expected to drive the growth of the global cell counting devices market during the forecast period. For example, DeNovix Inc. launched a product, Cell Drop Automated Cell Counter, in January 2019 for analysis of cell culture. It has dual fluorescence and bright-field optics and is also easy to use the analyzer. It includes direct pipette technology to make sure accurate and precise cell suspension. It does not require any calibration. The slide and the hemocytometer are designed to eliminate the complex method.

Furthermore, key players are also actively participating in events and conferences related to a cell counting device. For example, in February 2019, BioRad Laboratories Inc. participated in Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening 2019 (SLAS), held in Washington D.C., wherein it showcased its product, ZE5 cell analyzer. It has a robotic arm to ensure accurate and precise measurement of reagent joints and its enables easy integration of fluids. It can process around 96 or 384 plates within an hour.

In 2017, GE Healthcare, a company that designs imaging and monitoring systems entered a partnership with Guangzhou RiboBio Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company to establish oligonucleotide drug development and manufacturing facility in China. GE healthcare delivered all the advanced tools such as IN Cell Analyzer 6500H, while Guangzhou RiboBio supported the infrastructure and provided with the staff. IN Cell Analyzer 6500H is an imaging system based on IRIS confocal technology. It offers three-dimensional imaging, live-cell imaging, and higher throughput.

Furthermore, Nexcelom Bioscience, a cell counting, and characterization products manufacturer, released Cellaca MX in April 2019. It is an automated cell counter consisting of a bright field and a fluorescence imaging cytometer. It can process around 24 samples in 48 seconds allowing high speed and high throughput. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global cell counting devices market.

Key Takeaways of the Global Cell Counting Devices Market:

The global cell counting devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8 % during the forecast period (2018 – 2026) due to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as dengue, typhoid, malaria, and other vector-borne diseases.

% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026) due to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as dengue, typhoid, malaria, and other vector-borne diseases. The global cell counting devices market is expected to grow during the forecast period through product launches by key players.

Active participation of the key players in the cell counting devices market is also expected to positively impact the growth of the global cell counting devices market.

Major players operating in the global cell counting devices market are Paul Marienfeld GmbH & Co. KG, ChemoMetec A/S, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Tip Biosystems, Corning Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., GE Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cell Counting Devices Market, By Product Type: Instruments Hemocytometer Flow Cytometer Spectrophotometer Others Consumables

Global Cell Counting Devices Market, By End User: Research Institutes Diagnostic Centers Hospitals Others



