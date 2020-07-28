CBD Market Size 2020, Sales Statistics, Industry Projections, Segmentation, Future Trends, Top Companies, Merger, COVID 19 Analysis on CBD, Research Report, Regional Analysis

CBD Market Overview:

The global market report discussing the cannabidiol or CBD market declared that the market has a chance of growing at a 125.78% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Market Research Future (MRFR) analyzed the market to understand factors that can ensure proper growth and that reveals the impact on neurological treatments is getting tailwinds. The market could profit from its increasing use in the wellness and personal care sectors. Its integration in the food and beverage segment is expected to play a crucial role in taking the market forward. However, the market may suffer from a slow rate of FDA approval.

CBD Market Competitive Analysis:

Freedom Leaf, Inc, Aphria Inc., Folium Biosciences, CBD Health Solutions, LLC, Green Roads of Florida, LLC, CV Sciences, Inc, ENDOCA, Isodiol International Inc, Canopy Growth Corporation, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Elixinol Global Limited, and others are major companies getting involved in the CBD market to make significant changes. They are planning to usher in changes using strategic measures that will include a merger, innovation, branding, research, development, tie-up, acquisition, and other methods. MRFR listed them to understand the market flow.

CBD Market Segmentation:

The global cannabidiol market has been segmented on the basis of form, product, route of administration, application, source, and end user.

By form, the global cannabidiol market has been segmented into solid and liquid. The solid segment covers CBD wax, hash, capsule/softgel, CBD crystals, and others. The liquid form includes e-liquid, tincture, cream, CBD oil, and others.

By application, the global market study banks on a segmentation that includes neurogenerative disorder, diabetes, protein bars, energy drinks, and fibromyalgia. The product would gain acceptance for its use to cure the neurogenerative disorder.

By end user, the market study on the cannabidiol market includes food & beverage and healthcare. The healthcare segment would benefit significantly from recent researches.

By source, the market would be analyzed on the basis of organic and inorganic sources. The organic sources would gain more acceptance due to their fewer side-effects.

By product, the CBD market includes a study of it on the basis of food-grade and therapeutic grade. The therapeutic segment is gaining significant prominence.

By routes of administration, the global CBD market depends on a study of a tincture, inhalation, aerosol spray, and capsules.

CBD Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas has a chance to explore more due to the increasing number of research facilities in the region. Marijuana consumption is quite high in the region. In Europe, this growth would be noteworthy due to the rise in the number of takers for the product.

CBD Industry News:

In July 2020, researchers working at the Dental College of Georgia and Medical College of Georgia declared that Cannabidiol or CBD has the potential to reduce the cytokine storm and excessive lung inflammation. This could help in the treatment of COVID-19, as these adverse health conditions are increasing the fatality count of the patients. However, these researchers have also added that more work is needed on this to understand the exact dosage and timing of the medicine.

In July 2020, CanaQuest, a company known for developing unique health products and other nutraceuticals by using cannabis and hemp molecules, along with other botanical compounds, declared that they have filed for provisional cannabidiol (CBD) and Omega-3 Patent, for a product named Mentanine®. This was developed in sync with researchers from Western University, Ontario, Canada. Its impact on treatments for diseases like anxiety, depression, PTSD, and schizophrenia is significant and many believe that their inclusion in the market would be a game-changer.

