Cataract Surgical Devices Market Size to Touch $9.98 Billion, with 5.4% CAGR by 2026 | Global Market Share, Trends, Growth and Analysis

The global cataract surgical devices market size is projected to reach USD 9.98 billion by the end of 2026. The high prevalence of cataract disorders will open up a huge potential for market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Cataract Surgical Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Phacoemulsification Systems, Femtosecond Laser, Intraocular Lenses, Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices & Other Consumables), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 6.56 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Key Players Operating in The Cataract Surgical Devices Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

ZEISS International

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

STAAR SURGICAL

Hoya Corporation

Oertli Instrumente AG

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

Oculentis

SIFI S.p.A

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cataract-surgical-devices-market-101957

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Cataract Surgical Devices Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Cataract Surgical Devices Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Trending Cataract Surgical Devices Market Research Report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global market by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per market segments, helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market

Request a Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cataract-surgical-devices-market-101957

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches have made the highest impact on market growth. The increasing number of cataract surgical procedures, coupled with the demand for improved devices will emerge in favor of the companies operating in this market. In December 2019, Johnson and Johnson Services announced the launch of a new intraocular lens for commercial use in the United States. The company introduced TECNIS Toric II1-Piece intraocular lens. The device will not only help the company generate substantial market revenue, but will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The report summarizes a few of the major products of recent times and gauges their impact on the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market, Increasing Reimbursement Policies to Aid Growth

The report discusses the ongoing cataract surgical devices market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of cataract disorders and growing use of technologically advanced devices. As of 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 2.09 billion and this value is likely to increase in the coming years. The presence of favorable reimbursement policies has aided the growth of the market in the coming years.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cataract-surgical-devices-market-101957

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Number of Cataract Surgeries – for Key Countries/Region

Introduction of New Products / Approvals (by Major Players)

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018

Snapshot: Global Vision Care Market- 2018

Technological Advancements in Cataract Surgeries Global Cataract Surgical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Phacoemulsification Systems Femtosecond Laser Intraocular Lenses Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices & Other Consumables

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Ophthalmic Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America



TOC Contnued……

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Cataract Surgical Devices Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Cataract Surgical Devices Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Cataract Surgical Devices Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs