Cataract Surgery Devices Market Driven by Growing Geriatric Population- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Covid19 Impact, Analysis to Forecast by 2022

Cataract Surgery device market Information, by Device Type (Intraocular lens (IOL), Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD), Phacoemulsification Equipment and Femtosecond Laser Equipment) by End-Users (Ophthalmology Centers, Hospitals, Clinics) – Forecast to 2022

The global cataract surgery devices market is expected to exhibit a strong 5.5% CAGR over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global cataract surgery devices market is profiled in great detail in the research report, providing readers with a comprehensive overview of the market through its historical growth trajectory, present conditions, and future growth prospects. The historical stats of the cataract surgery devices market are detailed in the report, in order to provide readers with a complete overview of the market’s historical growth trajectory. The historical stats provided in the report also give analysts a solid platform to base future projections about the market. Based on this platform, future projections for the cataract surgery devices market’s growth trajectory over the forecast period are provided in the report. The leading players in the global cataract surgery devices market are also profiled in the report in order to give readers a comprehensive analysis of the leading players in the global cataract surgery devices market. The major drivers and restraints affecting the global cataract surgery devices market are also profiled in the report to provide readers a comprehensive overview of what’s making the market tick and what is holding the market back.

Cataract surgery devices are used to correct cataracts. The growing prevalence of cataracts around the world is likely to be a major driver for the global cataract surgery devices market over the forecast period. Cataract surgeries are becoming increasingly common in developed as well as developing countries, as awareness about cataracts is increasing at a rapid rate. The increasing use of advanced technology in cataract surgery devices is also likely to be a major driver for the global cataract surgery devices market. Technological advancements in cataract surgery devices are mainly related to making cataract surgery devices more comfortable for patients, as the eyes are highly sensitive organs and react to even the slightest irritations. The increasing demand to enhance patient comfort during and after surgeries is likely to remain a major driver for the global cataract surgery devices market over the forecast period.

The growing geriatric population around the world is also likely to be a major driver for the global cataract surgery devices market over the forecast period. The elderly often face troubles regarding the eyes, as with age, the muscles and other parts around the eyes become weaker and may become prone to disease. The growing prevalence of diabetes is also likely to be a major driver for the global cataract surgery devices market over the forecast period, as diabetes often increases the risk of eye disorders such as cataracts.

Cataract Surgery Device Market Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global cataract surgery devices market include STAAR Surgical Company, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Allergan Inc., Opcon Corporation, Essilor International SA, Carl Zeiss Meditech AG, Abbott Laboratories, and Alcon Inc.

Cataract Surgery Device Market Segmentation:

The global cataract surgery devices market is segmented on the basis of device type, end user, and region.

By device type, the global cataract surgery devices market is segmented into intraocular lens, ophthalmic viscoelastic devices, phacoemulsification equipment, and femtosecond laser equipment. The intraocular lens segment held 79% of the global cataract surgery devices market in 2015 and is likely to remain the leading segment over the forecast period due to the high efficacy of intraocular lenses in correcting cataracts.

By end user, the global cataract surgery devices market is segmented into ophthalmology centers, hospitals, clinics, and others. The ophthalmology centers and hospitals segments are likely to dominate the global cataract surgery devices market over the forecast period.

Cataract Surgery Device Market Regional Analysis:

North America accounts for a share of more than 45% in the global cataract surgery devices market and is likely to remain the major regional market for cataract surgery devices over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

