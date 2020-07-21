CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Global Analysis, Size, Growth, Key Players, Opportunity, and Forecast Till 2026

The Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market is estimated to grow at a substantial growth rate with a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecast period 2020-2026. As per the detailed market study, the global CAR-T cell therapy industry is anticipated to reach $8.92 billion by the end of the year 2026. Increasing prevalence of blood cancer, growing investment in life science research, demand for novel treatment regime, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing investment in life science research are some of the key factors driving the global CAR-T Cell therapy market during the forecast period.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) therapies have demonstrated the potential to disrupt cancer care and signalled a paradigm shift in drug development from biologic and molecules to living cells. T-cells are major components that helps to fight cancer but are not always successful to recognize the cancer as a foreign invader. Growth in number of cancer immunotherapies is recorded, which has resulted in immune-oncology being the fastest growing pharmaceutical divisions across the globe. Life science researchers are slowly unravelling new ways of modifying human immune system and CAR-T cell therapy. Despite the high efficacy rate of clinical trials, the market is facing some of the key challenges such as issues related to reimbursement policies, high-touch commercial model and complex manufacturing and supply chain.

With significant success rate via clinical trials on some of the difficult malignancies these therapies have gained attention across life science industry and are attracting investment from the major biopharmaceutical companies.

Clinical trials in CAR-T Cell Therapy

CAR-T cell therapy has been under development since the early 1990’s. The therapy, involves patients’ T-cells which are extracted and later genetically modified in ex vivo environment to identify tumour antigens, which is transferred back into patient. CAR-T cell therapy involving CD19 target protein is currently undergoing clinical trials. According to an issue on Molecular Therapy Methods & Clinical Development (dated March 2017) of Journal Cells, early phase clinical data for CAR T-cells therapy has achieved a response rate of over 90% amongst paediatric and adult patients, with a survival rate of an average 70% in six-month post-treatment. ELIANA study is one of the first global CAR-T cell trial study conducted with participation across North America (US & Canada), EU (UK, France, Germany and Switzerland), Australia, and Japan. The trail was conducted on 62 patients having CD19 positive bone marrow tumour. At the end over 41 patients had remission. Complete remission rate was astounding 68% and six-month overall post-treatment disease free survival rate was 60%. Companies such as Kite Pharmaceutical Inc. and Novartis International AG have applied for a biological license application for pre-clinical trials on other antigens like CD22 and CD30 for solid tumour.

Key Players Insights of the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market

Novartis International AG (Swiss), REGENEXBIO, Kite Pharma (a Gilead company), Autolus, and Celgene are amongst the leading market players investing in the CAR-T cell therapy. Companies are continuously working towards product advancements and other strategical developments. For instance, Kite Pharma is currently in collaboration with various big pharma companies that are dealing in gene therapies. In May 2019, REGENEXBIO announced the first FDA approval on the basis of a gene therapy with its NAV® Technology Platform. Other companies foraying into CAR-T cell therapy treatment include Juno Therapeutics Inc. Pfizer (Cellectics Ltd.) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Considering the biggest challenges in the CAR-T development such as safety that is related to decreasing neurotoxicity and cytokine release syndrome in patients; and proving efficacy for big biotech start-ups that are working on pipeline products in solid tumours. Hence, companies can improve turnaround time and lower production costs to achieve bonus points.

Successful FDA approvals related to CAR-T therapies in the recent years, massive influx of capital in the research and development activities to push CAR-T advancement, success of potentially complementary immuno-oncology treatments, rapidly declining costs for gene synthesis and continuous advancements, in the precision of gene editing are boosting the market growth.

Segmentation Overview of the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market

The global CAR-T cell therapy market is segmented on the basis of target antigen and indication. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail.

The Target Antigen Segment of the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market is Sub-Segmented into:

BCMA (B-Cell Maturation Antigen)

CD19/CD22

Others (MUC16, L1CAM, ROR1, EGFRvIII, PSCA, NKR-2, IL13Ra2, LewisY)

The Indication Segment of the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Others

