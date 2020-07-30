Cancer Vaccines Market 2020-2030: In-depth Analysis and Future Growth by Top Players AstraZeneca, Bavarian Nordics | MIR

The incidence of cancer is increasing every year and it has been the major factor for the growth of the cancer vaccines market. Cancer has been one of the leading diseases responsible for the deaths of millions across the world every year. Cancer damages the immune system, as cancer cells produce self-antigen. The cancer vaccines play a vital role in the maintenance of the immune system, as they are considered to be biological response modifiers. According to the report, the global cancer vaccines market is anticipated to grow at a ~16.0% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Top Major Players of Cancer Vaccines Market

The prominent players operating in the global cancer vaccines market are AstraZeneca, Bavarian Nordics, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., CSL Limited, Sanofi Pasteur, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas Pharma Inc., Aduro BioTech, Inc., and Dendreon among others

Pharmaceutical companies have a considerable number of products under clinical trials and strong product pipeline for cancer vaccines is a major factor contributing to the extensive growth of the market. For instance, Bavarian Nordic’s CV301 + nivolumab (Colorectal cancer) and CV301 + atezolizumab (Bladder cancer) are currently under Phase II clinical trials. Similarly, AlphaVax’s, PSMA (prostate cancer) and TRP2 (melanoma) are under phase I/II and pre-clinical respectively.

Regional Overview:

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in the global cancer vaccines market in the coming years. The large share of this region can be attributed to several factors such as extensive investments & funding for R&D projects, supportive government regulations, fast-track approval process of vaccines and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, availability of systematic & favorable health insurance policies & schemes by both government & non-government agencies have further propelled the adoption of cancer vaccines in this region.

This Cancer Vaccines Market report holds answers to some important questions like:

What is the size of occupied by the prominent leaders for the forecast period, 2019 to 2030? What will be the share and the growth rate of the Cancer Vaccines Market during the forecast period?

What are the future prospects for the Cancer Vaccines Market industry in the coming years?

Which trends are likely to contribute to the development rate of the industry during the forecast period, 2019 to 2030?

What are the future prospects of the Cancer Vaccines Market industry for the forecast period, 2019 to 2030?

Which countries are expected to grow at the fastest rate?

Which factors have attributed to an increased sale worldwide?

What is the present status of competitive development?

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottom Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Product Pipeline Assessment Clinical Trials Assessment Epidemiological Assessment: Cancer Disease GLOBAL CANCER VACCINES MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TREATMENT Preventive Cancer Vaccines Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines GLOBAL CANCER VACCINES MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION Cervical Cancer Prostate Cancer Other Indications GLOBAL CANCER VACCINES MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY VACCINE TYPE Recombinant Cancer Vaccine Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccine Whole Cell Cancer Vaccine Viral Vector And DNA Cancer Vaccine Antigen/Adjuvant Cancer Vaccine

