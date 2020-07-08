Can Technology Help Diagnose and Cure Mesothelioma?

Mesothelioma is one of the cancers with no identified treatment yet. Its intrinsic characteristic is often what makes it hard to treat and manage. Often, symptoms appear years after initial exposure and are often too widespread already to control.

The healthcare industry is adapting and using various technological innovations, albeit slowly. Some of the latest in tech that are making waves in the health care sector include:

Precision Medicine

Precision medicine is the practice of using a personalized approach to treatment processes. It focuses on taking a patient’s DNA and identifying the possible illnesses that they could be likely to develop later on. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create a model to develop diagnostic and treatment modalities while considering the genetic predisposition of the patient.

One notable project using this innovation is the Project Hanover spearheaded by Microsoft Research. The project aims to provide an advanced state of medical diagnosis and treatment for cancer patients. The goal is to use deep learning and integrate it with probabilistic logic. When it comes to diagnosing patients with mesothelioma, the technology can determine if an individual has a high probability of having it. It can also help to see if anyone in the family is likely to develop certain diseases later on. This way, it would be easy to advise them to avoid any exposure.

Nanoparticle Technology

One of the significant constraints of cancer treatment, especially those with pleural mesothelioma, is the precision of treatment. Often, targeting tumor cells is difficult because it is hard to single out only the affected cells. Chemotherapy and radiation therapies would usually have a significant impact, not only on the cancer cells but also for the healthy cells. And this makes it harder for both doctors and patients to achieve a complete healing process. With the use of nanoparticles, there is better targeting of the affected cells. The thoroughness of treatment can help spare healthy cells.

AI Photo Recognition

Cancer cells have appearances that significantly differ from healthy ones. With the use of AI image processing, the cells can better be identified. The AI can send an alert once identified. For example, an individual goes for a routine check-up and undergoes an ultrasound. From there, the AI can notify the doctor if the screening images return changes in cell appearance, helping health care providers to start an early intervention.

Machine Learning Wearables

Artificial intelligence has made significant contributions to the healthcare industry. One of them is wearables powered by machine learning (ML) tools. ATOM-HP or Analytical Technologies to Objectively Measure Human Performance brings together the power of wearables with other cancer-fighting modalities. The scientists behind the project are trying to find a connection between disease progression and bodily changes as detected by sensors present in the wearable. Some of the changes that can be detected are heart rate, body temperature, sleep, blood compositions, and other bodily changes that may indicate causality.

Can Technology Make a Difference with Mesothelioma Patients?

At present, mesothelioma is a highly demoralizing disease. According to Bergman Legal, most of their clients have a pessimistic view when it comes to their diagnosis. The use of technology in the form of AI, ML, and nanoparticles can help change the direction of the treatment process. While their applications are somewhat limited at the moment, they can bring hope to patients with mesothelioma. Those in the medical field can use this as a mode of revolutionizing medical care.

Most cancer therapies we have today are still in their infancy. But, they are far better than nothing. Any mode of treatment for mesothelioma is very much welcome.