Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Drug Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Drug Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Drug Technologies: Global Markets” To Its Research Database

The global breast cancer diagnostic and drug market should reach $28.2 billion by 2024 from $20.9 billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

Currently, there are about REDACTED million women living with cancer, globally, and the incidence is gradually increasing. In women, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death. Per World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, about one-third of these cancer fatalities can be decreased through earlier detection and treatment. Early breast cancer treatment and detection have improved the five-year survival rate for women diagnosed with cancer to nearly 80%. The breast cancer diagnostic and drug technology markets include a variety of products approved for breast cancer treatment, including hormonal therapies, chemotherapeutic drugs, combinations and targeted therapies. Many side effects, adverse reactions and safety concerns have come up associated with newer, innovative drugs. Therefore, drugs with improved safety and efficacy are needed to treat breast cancer effectively.

In countries such as the United States, the chance of a woman developing breast cancer during her lifetime has increased. An estimated 522,000 women died from breast cancer globally in the year 2012. WHO estimates that more than REDACTED million new cancer cases will be diagnosed by 2030. Rising healthcare costs associated with breast cancer treatment, have left several patients either uninsured or with less meaningful coverage than they need and deserve.

With the anticipated increase in the number of breast cancer cases, breast cancer research and development is attractive and requires attention from pharmaceutical firms. Drugs for breast cancer comprise a dynamic and growing global market. The market for breast cancer drugs is predicted to reach REDACTED billion by 2022, with Roche predicted to account for more than half of the market. Common detection techniques for breast cancer are diagnostic mammography and ultrasound followed by biopsy. Studies clearly show that breast cancer treatment is far more effective when cancer is detected at an early stage. Therefore, specific and effective diagnostic tools are needed for early diagnosis.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5510379-covid-19-impact-on-global-horticultural-equipment-market

Reasons for Doing This Study

There has been a significant improvement in understanding the molecular and cellular mechanism of cancer metastasis. As incidence of breast cancer is increasing globally, government agencies and research firms are focused on developing new diagnostics, predictive diagnostics and predictive tools to identify breast cancer in early stages where patient survival is increased. Several targeted therapies have evolved over the last decades and several others are likely to reach the market in the next five years. Due to increased investment, raising cancer awareness and research and development activities the breast cancer diagnostic and therapy market dynamics are expected to change during the forecast

period. The intent of this study is to provide readers with detailed information regarding the latest innovative developments for early identification of breast cancer and targeted therapy. This study looks at different classes of available drug types and their applications. This report also identifies potential pipeline molecules which could translate into clinical practice.Report Scope:

This report is an update to Breast Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report-.

The objective of the current report is to provide the readers with updated market estimates for the diagnostics and therapeutics market. This report also highlights current and future market potential for breast cancer therapeutics along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, pipeline drugs, blockbuster drugs and other diagnostic and therapeutic development.

The report includes breast cancer epidemiology including global and regional prevalence, incidence and mortality rates; regulatory environment for markers and therapeutics along with recent regulatory approvals, current and new technologies, market projections and market share for key market players. Market drivers, trends and potential regional market opportunities for diagnostics and therapeutics are also identified in this report.

The report details currently available diagnostic breast cancer screening tests, breast cancer staging and prognostic technology advancements, predictive diagnostic tests and the latest therapy developments for breast cancer treatment. This study evaluates available tumor marker-based predictive companion tests and FDA approved drugs for treating breast cancer. Screening biomarkers, pipeline analysis, patent analysis and reimbursement scenarios are some additions to the current report.

This report includes market estimates for breast cancer diagnostics (mammography, biopsy and companion diagnostics), therapeutics along with market share of therapeutics by drug class (HER2 inhibitors, mitotic inhibitors, anti-metabolites, aromatase inhibitors and hormone receptors), geographic market segmentation of the overall market and global market share by company with special emphasis on developed and underdeveloped geographic regions. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2016, as the base year, 2017 and a forecast for 2022.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5510379-covid-19-impact-on-global-horticultural-equipment-market

Report Includes:

– 36 data tables and 47 additional tables

– Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, India, Japan, and South Korea

– Estimated revenue of the global mammography, biopsy, companion diagnostic IVD, and therapeutic markets by various segments and subsegments

– Identification of key market dynamics, trends, and opportunities

– Insight into mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, strategies, and research-and-development activities

– Comprehensive profiles of major players in the market, including Abbvie, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Dako, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis International AG, and Pfizer, Inc.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

ABBVIE INC.

ASTRAZENECA PLC

ATOSSA GENETICS INC.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

CCC DIAGNOSTICS LLC

DAKO

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

PFIZER, INC.

PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC.

SANOFI S.A.

Continued…

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)