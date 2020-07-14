Breast Biopsy Market Size Projection, Growth Statistics, Sales Insights, Future Trends and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2023

Breast Biopsy Market Size, Growth and Trends Analysis By Product (Biopsy Needles, Biopsy Tables), Technique Type (Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy, Core Needle Biopsy), Guidance Technology (Ultrasound-Guided, CT-Guided Biopsy), End-Users (Hospitals, Labs), Forecast to 2023

Breast Biopsy Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) report on the global breast biopsy market is a comprehensive research that provides a detailed overview of the market. The report covers the COVID-19 analysis of the global breast biopsy market and provides a detailed summary of market segments, current trends, growth projections, and breast biopsy industry challenges from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period) to identify potential business opportunities.

A biopsy is a small operation performed to remove tissue from the area of concern within the body. Breast biopsy is a procedure that involves testing small samples of breast tissue to detect breast cancer. Breast biopsies are performed using minimal invasive biopsy systems due to minimal disfigurement and pain. There are various types of biopsy procedures depending on the technique, such as fine needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB), core needle biopsy (CNB), and vacuum-assisted biopsy (VAB) prescribed by the doctor based on the size, location, and other characteristics of the breast abnormality.

Breast Biopsy Market Dynamics

Increased breast cancer prevalence, particularly among women over 35 years of age during menopause (more vulnerable to breast cancer) and increased awareness of breast cancer screening programs, is driving the breast biopsy market growth. Nonetheless, unspecific regulatory concerns, infection risks associated with breast biopsy procedures, and unclear reimbursement policies are factors that hinder breast biopsy market development. In addition, breast biopsy market limitations include the high cost of surgical procedures and the complications involved. Conversely, the advent of technologically advanced and minimally invasive breast biopsy devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the untapped market.

Breast Biopsy Market Segmentation

The global breast biopsy market has been segmented based on product, technique type, guidance technology, and end-user.

Based on the product, the global breast biopsy market has been classified as biopsy wires, biopsy needles, biopsy tables, guidance systems, and others.

Based on technique type, the global breast biopsy market has been classified into fine needle aspiration biopsy, core needle biopsy, biopsy markers, surgical biopsy, MRI-guided core needle biopsy, sentinel node biopsy, and wire localization. Further, core needle biopsy is divided into needle biopsy, stereotactic core, ultrasound-guided core biopsy, freehand core-needle biopsy, and vacuum-assisted biopsy. Surgical biopsy is divided into incisional biopsy and excisional biopsy.

Based on guidance technology, the global breast biopsy market has been classified into CT-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided, mammography-guided magnetic resonance, and other image-guided breast biopsy (PET and thermography).

Based on end-user, the global breast biopsy market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

Breast Biopsy Market Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global breast biopsy market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is projected to have the highest breast biopsy market share owing to the early adoption of advanced medical technologies and the continued growth of companies operating in cancer diagnostics. The global breast biopsy market is primarily based on North America and Europe, which account for more than 50 % of the market share.

The European breast biopsy market is projected to have the second-highest market share, as breast cancer is the most prevalent in the United Kingdom and Belgium. As per Cancer Research UK, 55122 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed in 2015.

The Asia Pacific region is also expected to rise in the near future due to access to appropriate treatment facilities, growing demand for advanced technologies, higher acceptance rates, growing government initiatives, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The global breast biopsy market in the Middle East and Africa is projected to account for the lowest share of the global breast biopsy market due to underdeveloped healthcare, lack of technical knowledge, and inadequate medical facilities.

Breast Biopsy Market Key Players

Some of the major players identified by MRFR in the global breast biopsy market are Leica Biosystems, NuVue Therapeutics, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Devicor Medical Products Inc. Hologic Inc. Argon Medical Devices, Encapsule Medical Devices LLC., Cook Medical Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Galini SRL, Intact Medical Corporation, Hologic Inc., Conceptus INC, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, GE Healthcare.

