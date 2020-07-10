Bone Void Fillers Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Growth, Share, Outlook, Size and Forecast 2026

The global bone void fillers market will derive growth from recent product advancements. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Bone Void Fillers Market Size”, Share and Global Trend By Material Type (Demineralized Bone Matrix, Collagen Matrix, Calcium Sulphate, Hydroxyapatite, Tri-Calcium Phosphate, Others), By Forms (Gel, Granules, Putty, Paste, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market will grow at a considerable rate due to the escalating demand for bone void fillers due to their applications in surgical procedures.

Key Players Operating in The Bone Void Fillers Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

BONESUPPORT AB

DePuy Synthes

Wright Medical Group

SBM

Zimmer Biomet

Medical Group

Graftys

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Increasing Product Launches Will Enable Enhanced Growth Rate

The demand for bone void fillers has opened up a huge potential for the companies operating in the global market. The increasing number of product launches will not only favor the growth of the companies, but also enable growth of the global bone void fillers market. In February 2019, Medtronic announced the launch of a new product aimed at bone grafting procedures for spinal and orthopedic procedures.

The company announced the launch of Grafton Dimineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) The company announced the usage approval and launch of DBM and Fortune Business Insights has predicted that Medtronic’s latest addition to its product portfolio will offer an opportunity for the company to expand globally and thereby help establish a stronghold in the market. The report encompasses several product launches that have made major growth contributions to the global bone void fillers market and forecasts the companies that are likely to lead the market in the coming years.

Growing Usage Approvals Will Improve Surgical Procedures, Subsequently Aiding Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of bone disorders, especially within the geriatric population, will offer several growth opportunities. Due to the high demand for bone void fillers, companies are investing more in the research and development of technologically advanced products. The increasing number of product launches, combined with growing regulatory approvals for these products will favor growth of the global market in the coming years.

In 2018, Baxter announced that it received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for the usage of its new bone graft substitute. The company bagged approval from the FDA for the commercialization and usage of Actifuse Flow Bone Graft. Fortune Business Insights states that the approval for Baxter’s latest product will help the company generate substantial bone void fillers market revenue and subsequently aid the growth of the global market.

