Bone Replacement Products Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 46.6 Billion with 4.4% CAGR By 2025 | Share Analysis, Future Trends and Global Industry Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The Global Bone Replacement Products Market, by Product Type (Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Trauma and Extremities, and Spine Replacement), by Material (Metals, Ceramics, Plastics, and Combination of Materials), by End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 31.7 billion in 2016 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

The development of patient-specific hip implants considering the anatomic individuality or difficult reconstructive cases is a major factor propelling demand for hip replacement products. For instance, Zimmer Biomet’s patient-matched implant (PMI) department works directly with surgeons to address the most severe cases of bone loss or deformity.

The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures to propel growth of market

Minimally invasive and small incision replacement surgery is an evolving area with improved rehabilitation and pain management to accelerate post-surgery recovery. The increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques by professionals owing to long-term benefits is expected to propel growth of the bone replacement products market. Moreover, benefits of minimally invasive replacement procedures have been reported to include less damage to soft tissues, leading to a quick and less painful recovery.

The rising number of bone tumors and trauma cases is expected to accelerate the demand for bone replacement products

Treatment of bone cancers with surgical procedures involves replacement of cancerous bone with the help of bone replacement products or implants. Thus, the growing incidence of bone cancers such as osteosarcoma, chondrosarcoma, and Ewing’s sarcoma, which require bone replacement, is expected to propel growth of the bone replacement products market. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, 2014, bone sarcomas account for 0.2% of all malignancies globally with the incidence rate for bone and joint malignancies to be 0.9 per 100,000 people annually, in the U.S. Furthermore, the increasing cases of bone fracture trauma due to fall, motor vehicle accidents, or sports which require medical intervention (orthopedics) are facilitating demand for bone replacement products. According to the National Trauma Institute, in 2014, traumatic injury was the major cause of death globally with the major share of road injury (29.1%) and falls (11.6%).

The market players are engaged in strategic acquisitions and collaborations to increase their portfolio and to introduce new technologies. For instance, in 2015, United Orthopedic Corporation collaborated with Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd and New China Life Health Co., Ltd. to expand the sales of their bone replacement products in China. Furthermore, in 2016, Zimmer acquired LDR Holding Corporation to enhance innovation and growth of their spine segment. In 2015, B. Braun Melsungen AG launched a new 7-layer advanced surface technology with zirconium nitride coated on knee implant to improve its mechanical properties and biocompatibility, thus reducing wear rate by 65%.

Browse 45 Market Data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 230 Pages and in-depth TOC on Bone Replacement Products Market- Global Forecast to 2025.

Key Takeaways of the Bone Replacement Products Market:

The global bone replacement products market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period owing to the presence of high potential growth opportunities in Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Among materials, the combination of materials segment holds a dominant position in the market, as these material implants have enhanced wear resistant and biocompatible properties as compared to the other materials.

Among end user, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the bone replacement products market owing to the minimal requirement of prolonged postoperative monitoring and hospital stay.

Some of the major players operating in the global bone replacement products market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc., United Orthopedic Corporation, Depuy Synthes, Medtronic Plc., Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc., JRI Orthopedics, Exactech, Inc., and Mathys.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Bone Replacement Products Market, By Product Type: Hip Replacement Femoral Components Acetabular Components Knee Replacement Partial Knee Replacement Total Knee Replacement Trauma and Extremities Upper Extremity Lower Extremity Spine Replacement

Global Bone Replacement Products Market, By Material: Metals Ceramics Plastics Combination of Materials

Global Bone Replacement Products Market, By End User: Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



