Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Size Is Projected to Reach US$ 425.6 Million at a CAGR of 12.5% Till 2026 | Finds, Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market, by Product Type (Synthetic and Biological), by Material (Metal-based BVS, Polymer-based BVS), by Application (Coronary Artery Stents, Peripheral Artery Stents, and Others), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Centers, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 147.0 million in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

*The Download PDF brochure only consist of Table of Content, Research Framework, and Research Methodology.

Request PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2471

Launch of novel bioresorbable vascular scaffold by market players is expected to augment the market growth Key players in the market are focused on launching novel bioresorbable vascular scaffold in order to reduce the risk of coronary artery inflammation, which leads to thrombosis and stent restenosis and address critical unmet needs of patients. For instance, in May 2017, Medtronic launched 4.5 mm and 5 mm sizes Resolute Onyx, drug-eluting stent, in U.S. following FDA approval, which was the first drug-eluting stent. Similarly, in September 2012, Abbott launched Absorb, a bioresorbable vascular scaffold disappearing stent, across Europe and parts of Asia Pacific and Latin America. In May 2017 Medtronic, Plc. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Resolute Onyx, a 2.0mm size zotarolimus-eluting stent with unique continuous sinusoid technology.

Key players in the market are focused on adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to enhance its product portfolio. For instance, in February 2016, Maquet Medical Systems, a Getinge Group Company, announced plans to enter into partnership with BIOTRONIK, a Germany-based manufacturer of cardiovascular and endovascular medical devices, to distribute BIOTRONIK’s peripheral vascular devices in the U.S.

Browse 22 Market Data Tables and 26 Figures spread through 158 Pages and in-depth TOC on ‘Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market’- Global Forecast to 2026, Product Type (Synthetic, Biological), by Material (Metal-based BVS, Polymer Based BVS), by application (Coronary Artery Stents, Peripheral Artery Stents, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Cardiac Centers, Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in the Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold market Press Release, click the link below: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/bioresorbable-vascular-scaffold-market-to-surpass-us-4256-million-by-2026-1267

Key Takeaways of the Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market:

The global bioresorbable vascular scaffold market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiopulmonary conditions, cancer, and renal diseases

Among product type, the synthetic segment held a dominant position in the bioresorbable vascular scaffold market in 2018, owing to higher adoption of synthetic bioresorbable vascular scaffold over other treatment options such as antibiotic treatment and nutrition

Among material type, polymer based segment held a dominant position in the bioresorbable vascular scaffold market in 2018, due to its comparative advantages over metallic type.

Among application type, coronary artery stents held a dominant position in the bioresorbable vascular scaffold market in 2018, owing to high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the world

Key players operating in the global bioresorbable vascular scaffold market include Abbott, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stentys SA, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Getinge AB), W.L. Gore & Associates, Medtronic, C. R. Bard, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Terumo Corporation among others.

Access research reports that are tailored specifically for you and your organization in order to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2471

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837