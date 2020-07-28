Spirometry Market is expected to reach USD 1,106.76 million by 2023 | Global Growth, Sizing By Industry Share, Trends, Demand and Comprehensive Analysis

Spirometry Market Overview

Spirometry is a test to examine the functioning and condition of the lungs. The increase in lung disorders like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), and others have boosted the demands for spirometry and is getting stronger with time. Also, the increase in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyle habits like smoking and increasing air pollution has increased the breathing disorders among all age groups, which has boosted the demands for this technology. The companies are developing a new set of equipment and devices, which makes the lung testing easier for the practitioners and the patients.

A vast increase in the old age population, which has added to the tally of this market, has provided a necessary boost to this market. The companies are readily investing in research & development programs, which has helped them in introducing the devices with advanced features and is helping the market is expanding its share globally. As the demands are accelerating, the people are now looking for home care setting devices, which can decrease the rush in healthcare facilities and will help the user to get real-time reports.

Apart from the uses and features, the global spirometry market faces severe challenges from the high testing costs, and weak reimbursement policies have restrained the market growth, which has slowed down the market globally. This report will shed light on the competition, opportunities, drivers & restraints, and other factors affecting the local and global spirometry market. The global market is expected to register nearly a 10 % annual growth rate during the survey.

Spirometry Market Division

The global spirometry market is segmented into classes as follows:

The global spirometry market is segmented into the desktop (PC) spirometry, tabletop spirometry, and handheld spirometry based on types of products.

The global spirometry market is characterized by volume measurement spirometry, flow measurement spirometry, peak flow meter (PFM), and others based on technology.

The global spirometry market is characterized by diagnostic and treatment monitoring based on applications.

Based on end-users, the global spirometry market is segmented among research institutes, hospitals, home care, and others.

Spirometry Market Regional Classification

Spirometry has gained global adoption worldwide due to the rapid increase in lung disease counts, decreasing air index, and the adoption of unhealthy habits. The Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world are the major market studies for the global spirometry market. The North American region is leading the market due to the vast population covers, demands for better alternatives, well-established healthcare systems, increasing research & development programs, and other factors. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region will register the fastest growth rates due to rapid developments in healthcare sectors, rise in healthcare budgets, increasing occurrence of lung disorders, vast population covers, increasing disposable incomes, and other factors.

Spirometry Market – Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the spirometry market include Carefusion Corporation (U.S.), NDD Medical Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Germany), MGC Diagnostics Corporation (U.S.), Vitalograph (U.K.), Schiller AG (Switzerland), COSMED srl (Italy), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Smiths Medical Inc. (U.S.), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands).

Industry News

The global spirometry market is driven by the increasing geriatric population and the increasing air population. The tabletop spirometry segment will lead the market and will be the fastest-growing. The global market is led by the North American region, whereas the Asia Pacific region will register the highest growth rate.

