Biobanking Equipment Market CAGR of 7.5% To Reach US$ 3.2 Billion By PRODUCT, APPLICATION, TECHNOLOGY with Professional Outlook Till 2026: Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The global Biobanking Equipment Market By Product Type (Equipment, Media, Consumables, and Others), By Sample Type (Human Tissue and Tumor Cells, Bio-Fluids, Stem Cells, Umbilical Cord, and DNA/RNA), By End User (Hospitals, Research Organization, Cell, and Tissue Banks, Blood Banks, and DNA Banks) and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is estimated at US$ 1,778.3 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2017 – 2026).

Biobanking is expected to play an important role in scientific research, drug discovery, and clinical and translational medicine. Biobanking is an important tool in understanding the pathophysiology of various illness. Genetic studies based on biobanking are increasing as researchers are recognizing the need for large amounts of samples to identify the genetic basis of susceptibility to common complex diseases. Large scale population biobanking projects link genetic data with information on health status, lifestyle, and environmental factors. For instance, in February 2018, the Thailand Centre of Excellence for Life Sciences (TCELS), Thailand Research Fund (TRF), and Ramathibodi Hospital’s Centre for Medical Genomics collaborated with Shenzen-based BGI Genomics, a genome sequencing center, to collect the entire genome sequence for Thais. The five-year pilot project will collect the whole 19,000 genome sequencing of 10,000 Thai volunteers. The results of the pilot project would then form the initial data as a national ‘bio-bank’ for Thai citizens.

*The Download PDF brochure only consist of Table of Content, Research Framework, and Research Methodology.

Request PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2365

Manufacturers in the biobanking equipment industry are focused on innovating new products for safe sample storage. For instance, in September 2017, Micronic launched new screw cap recappers to the company’s sample handling equipment line. In December 2017, the company launched high volume storage tubes to optimize the sample traceability during clinical research. Furthermore, in October 2017, the Panasonic Biomedical Sales Europe B.V. introduced a new VIP ECO Ultra low temperature upright freezer for storing the sample. Furthermore, extensive development of personalized treatments by research organizations to develop effective therapies using biological samples is expected to propel the demand for biobank market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2016, Illumina signed 4 biobank deals with Partners HealthCare, Montreal Heart Institute, University of Colorado, and Vanderbilt University with an objective to improve healthcare and develop personalized medicines.

Browse 27 Market Data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 174 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Biobanking Equipment Market, By Product Type (Equipment, Media, Consumables, and Others), By Sample Type (Human Tissue and Tumor Cells, Bio-Fluids, Stem Cells, Umbilical Cord, and DNA/RNA), By End User (Hospitals, Research Organization, Cell and Tissue Banks, Blood Banks, and DNA Banks) and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026”

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in the Biobanking Equipment Market Press Release, click the link below: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/biobanking-equipment-market-to-surpass-us-32-billion-by-2026-1224

Key takeaways of the Biobanking Equipment Market:

The global biobanking equipment market growth is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2017–2026) owing to the increasing adoption of precision medicine. For instance, in November 2018, the FDA approved an advanced precision medicine called larotrectinib indicated for treating a wide range of cancers based on a shared mutation rather than the tumors’ locations.

Key players operating in the biobanking equipment market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioLife Solutions, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Panasonic Biomedical Sales, BioCision, Taylor-Wharton International, VWR International, So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., and Tecan AG.

Access research reports that are tailored specifically for you and your organization in order to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2365

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Biobanking Equipment Market, By Product Type: Equipment Refrigerators and Freezers Liquid Nitrogen Supply Tanks Cryogenic Storage Systems Media Optimized Pre-Formulated Media Non-Optimized Isotonic Formulation Media Consumables Others

Global Biobanking Equipment Market, By Sample Type: Human Tissue and Tumor Cells Bio-fluids Stem Cells Umbilical Cord DNA/RNA

Global Biobanking Equipment Market, By End User: Hospitals Research Organizations Cell and Tissue Banks Blood Banks DNA Banks

Global Biobanking Equipment Market, By Geography: North America By Country: U.S. Canada By Product Type: Equipment Refrigerators and Freezers Liquid Nitrogen Supply Tanks Cryogenic Storage Systems Media Optimized Pre-Formulated Media Non-Optimized Isotonic Formulation Media Consumables Others By Sample Type: Human Tissue and Tumor Cells Bio-fluids Stem Cells Umbilical Cord DNA/RNA By End User: Hospitals Research Organizations Cell and Tissue Banks Blood Banks DNA Banks Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe By Product Type: By Sample Type: By End User: Asia Pacific By Country: China Japan India ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific By Product Type: By Sample Type: By End User: Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America By Product Type: By Sample Type: By End User: Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East By Product Type: By Sample Type: By End User: Africa By Country: North Africa Central Africa South Africa By Product Type: By Sample Type: By End User:



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837