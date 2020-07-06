WiseGuyReports.com Publish A New Market Research Report on –“ Avian Influenza Vaccine Industry – Treatment, Outlook, Analysis, Research, Review To 2025”.

Avian Influenza Vaccine Market 2020

Summary: –

Global Avian Influenza Vaccine Market is evaluated to reach a CAGR of 7.25% to reach USD 735.22 Million during the review period. Avian influenza, also referred to as bird flu, is a virus that infects birds such as ducks and geese and it can spread to domestic poultry, such as chickens and turkeys. There are different strains of avian influenza, causing infection however; H5V1 is the most common virus strain contaminating poultry animals, birds, and humans.

The rising strategic reconciliation is estimated to drive market growth during the forecast period. However, in February 2018, the NC State College of Veterinary Medicine and Ceva Santé Animale, an animal health company, based in France, worked together on a distance learning project presenting certification in poultry health management for veterinarians in Latin America. Furthermore, the growing public & private initiatives by the government as well as non-government organizations for research & development are also evaluated to propel the market growth.

Major Key Players of Avian Influenza Vaccine Industry:

The Prominent Players in the Global Avian Influenza Vaccine Market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Guangdong Wenshi Dahuanong Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China), Ceva (US), Yebio Bioengineering Co., Ltd (China), Zoetis (US), FATRO S.P.A. (Italy), CAVAC (South Korea), Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co., Ltd (China), PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia), Chengdu Tech-bank Biological Products Co., Ltd (China), Merck Animal Health (US), Medion (Indonesia), Avimex Animal Health (Mexico), JOVAC (Jordan), and QYH BIOTECH COMPANY LIMITED (China). Some of the key strategies followed by players operating in the global avian influenza vaccine market were collaborations, acquisition, product approval & launch, and expansion.

Market Segmentation

The Global Avian Influenza Vaccine Market has been categorized based on strain and application. The market, by strain segment, has been further classified into H5, H7, and H9. By application type, the avian influenza vaccine market has been divided into the chicken, turkey, and goose & duck.

Regional Analysis

The geographical market of the Global Avian Influenza Vaccine Market, by region, has been segregated into the APAC & Middle East, Europe, Americas, and Africa.

The APAC & Middle East is anticipated to lead the global avian influenza vaccine market. The regional market is attributed to the rising production of poultry birds and the rise in avian influenza outbreaks. The key market driving factors are various government initiatives for rapid and effective response efforts to emergent zoonotic influenza viruses.

The European market for the avian influenza vaccine is anticipated to be the second-largest during the study period. The increasing dependence on poultry as the key source of protein in the diet is estimated to expand the growth of the regional market.

Americas are likely to register significant market growth due to the increasing meat & poultry industry, the rising investment in animal health, and the existence of a large number of veterinary hospitals in the region.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

