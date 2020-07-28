Automated Endoscopy Reprocessor Market 2026 Snapshot | Industry Predict a Long-Term Growth at 6.7% CAGR by Revenue USD 2.5 Billion | Key Companies – Johnson & Johnson, Laboratoires Anios, Olympus Corporation, Steelco SpA, Steris Plc., Getinge Group.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Get Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis, full TOC, Tables and Figures) of Automated Endoscopy Reprocessor, https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1916

The Global Automated Endoscopy Reprocessor Market, by Product Type (Single Basin and Double Basin), By Modality (Portable and Standalone), by End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Ambulatory Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 845.3 million in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2018-2026).

Automated endoscopy reprocessor (AER) market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to rising number of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, which is expected to drive demand for endoscopy procedures.

Increasing demand for endoscopic devices is expected to drive the automated endoscopy reprocessor market growth.

The factors that are expected to drive the market growth include rising cases of stomach ulcers, increasing alcohol consumption, lack of proper diet, and increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases are contributing to the rise of GI disorders, globally. Common GI diseases include colorectal cancer, ulcerative colitis, gastro esophageal reflux disease, Crohn’s disease, and inflammatory bowel disease.

Apply Promo Code “CMIFIRST1000” And Get Instant Discount Of USD 1000

Buy Now This Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1916

Moreover, emerging economies are witnessing high demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, owing to increasing disease burden and rising disposable income. However, lack of healthcare professionals skilled in endoscopic procedures and lack of proper medical equipment has created an imbalance between demand and supply, which is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, a sturdy rise is observed every year in demand for endoscopy in all modern healthcare systems. According to International Journal of Gastroenterology Disorders & Therapy article 2015, about 30 million endoscopic procedures are performed annually in the U.S. Endoscopic products manufacturers are using their technology and services to fulfil this growing demand.

Automated endoscopy reprocessor offer many advantages over manual reprocessing such as automation and standardization of several important reprocessing steps, thus eliminating the chance of missing steps owing to human error, and lessen exposure of endoscopy or sterile processing department personnel to high-level disinfectants (HLDs) or chemical sterilants. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Additionally, key players in the market are focusing on investing significantly in new product development and innovations in existing products, and also focuses on acquisitions and collaborations to enhance their market share. For instance, in April 2018, Cantel Medical received the FDA approval to sell its new automated endoscope reprocessor, Advantage Plus Pass-Thru. The device provides high-level disinfection for commonly used endoscopes, including duodenoscopes.

Furthermore, in 2014, Cantel Medical Corp. acquired PuriCore International Ltd., a provider of automated endoscope reprocessors, endoscope drying and storage cabinets, chemistry and consumables for US$ 26.9 million. Moreover, collaborations among manufacturers, accrediting organizations, healthcare providers, professionals, and government organizations can help resolve problems associated with risk of infection transmission, endoscope and AER design, and other issues related to endoscope reprocessing.

Browse 35 Market Data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 180 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Automated Endoscopy Reprocessor Market, by Product Type (Single Basin and Double Basin), by Modality (Portable and Standalone), by End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Ambulatory Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026”

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in the automated endoscopy reprocessor market Press Release, click the link below: https://bit.ly/310aHZ8

Key Takeaways of the Automated Endoscopy Reprocessor Market:

The global automated endoscopy reprocessor market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, attributed to rising number of gastrointestinal diseases that is driving demand for endoscopy procedures.

Among modality, standalone segment held a dominant position in the automated endoscopy reprocessor market, in 2017. This is attributed to large capacity of the machine in comparison to portable product and this drives demand for the product, thereby propelling the segment growth.

Among end user, hospital segment held dominant position in the automated endoscopy reprocessor market, in 2017, attributed to increasing demand from hospitals for endoscopy procedures.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global automated endoscopy reprocessor market, attributed to increasing R&D process and affordability among various organizations.

Major players operating in the global automated endoscopy reprocessor market include Cantel Medical Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Laboratoires Anios, Olympus Corporation, Steelco SpA, Steris Plc., Getinge Group, Hoya Group, and Metall Zug AG.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837