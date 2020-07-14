Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Trends Analysis, Future Growth, Leading Players, Size Estimation, COVID-19 Impact and Industry Insights

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Growth and Insights by Disease Type (Systemic Autoimmune Disease), Localized Autoimmune Disease (Dot Blot, and Line Blot), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers) – Global Forecast till 2023

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion at a 7.6% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). Autoimmune diseases are a growing concern for the healthcare sector. Autoimmune diseases are caused when the body’s immune system starts attacking the body’s own tissue instead of attacking foreign particles such as microbes. Autoimmune diseases are caused by several triggers and can be cured by nullifying the body’s immune system and reducing the activity of the immune system. Thus, immunosuppressants are used to treat autoimmune diseases.

The growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases around the world is likely to be a major driver for the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market over the forecast period. Autoimmune diseases have grown in prevalence over the last few years due to the growing problem of pollution across the world, which can trigger autoimmune diseases in individuals. The increasing prevalence of diseases such as psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis is likely to be a major driver for the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market over the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6715

Increasing development into diagnostic tests such as ELISA and the Western blot test is also likely to be a major driver for the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market over the forecast period. With recent research and development, these diagnostic modalities have become even more accurate and comfortable to use, leading to more widespread usage. The growing geriatric population around the world is also likely to be a major driver for the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market. Geriatrics often suffer from rheumatoid arthritis due to age-related degeneration of muscle and connecting tissue. This is also likely to remain a major driver for the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market over the forecast period. On the other hand, the increasing prevalence of false results and price wars between companies are likely to be detrimental for the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market over the forecast period.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Competitive Outlook:

Leading players in the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market include Hemagen Diagnostics Inc., Trinity Biotech plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Myriad Genetics Inc., Inova Diagnostics Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche, EUROIMMUN AG, AstraZeneca, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, and Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Increasing the research and development into finding effective diagnostics for autoimmune diseases is likely to be a major tactic for players in the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market. Thus, many players in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market are likely to invest significant sums into the research and development of superior autoimmune disease diagnostic tests in the coming years. Mergers and acquisitions are also likely to be a popular strategy for players in the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market. For instance, in October 2017, Abbott acquired Alere Inc. for USD 5.3 billion.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market has been segmented on the basis of disease type, test type, end user, and region.

On the basis of disease type, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market has been classified as systemic autoimmune disease and localized autoimmune disease. The systemic autoimmune disease segment has been further divided into psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and others. The localized autoimmune disease segment has been classified into inflammatory bowel disease, thyroid, type 1 diabetes, and others.

By test type, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market has been divided into western blotting, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), double immune diffusion, dot blot, counter immune-electrophoresis, line blot, immunofluorescence assays (IFA), multiplex immunoassay, agglutination, and others.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostics centers, research laboratories, and others.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe are likely to dominate the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market over the forecast period, followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the fastest growth in the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market over the forecast period.

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for aggressive strategies adopted by leading industrial players, growing healthcare industry, and rising automation in laboratories.

The autoimmune disease diagnostics market in the MEA is predicted to have a small share during the forecast period for poor medical facilities, lack of technical knowledge, and an underdeveloped healthcare sector.

The autoimmune disease diagnostics market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Factors propelling the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth in the region include rising private-public partnerships to improve the healthcare sector, increasing incidence of autoimmune disorders, and rising population.

Browse Detailed TOC with COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/autoimmune-disease-diagnostics-market-6715

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com