Asthma Spacers Market Exclusivity – Industry will Drive Huge ROI at US$ 2,429.5 Million during 2020 to 2027 | Finds,Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Global Asthma Spacers Market, by Spacer Type (Volumatic, AeroChamber, InspirEase, and OptiChamber), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,573.4 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Organizations such as Asthma and Allergy foundation of America, Asthma Australia, and National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) in the U.S. have initiated several awareness programs such as Asthma and Allergy Awareness Campaigns, Asthma Awareness Session, and National Asthma Education and Prevention Program to provide information about the causes and prevention of asthma and create awareness about chronic and incurable diseases. Such initiatives are expected to propel the global asthma spacers market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, in 2018, the National Asthma Council, Australia, launched the National Asthma Strategy which will focus on ways to reduce the impact of asthma on individuals. The council is also collaborating with Cipla to educate the people of Australia on using different medical devices such as asthma spacers for controlling the severity of asthma. Such collaborations are expected to help promote and market the company’s (Cipla) products.

COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

Since December 2019, the novel coronavirus has spread throughout China and the world, with confirmed cases increasing within a short period of time. Moreover, people suffering from asthma are at a greater risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), which could lead to worse health outcomes.

It is important to know that currently there is no evidence of increased infection rates among patients suffering from asthma. Although, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that patients with moderate to severe asthma could be at greater risk of developing a more severe disease. However, there are no published data to support this determination at this time.

According to the European Reparatory Society, current evidence on COVID-19 and asthma does not suggest that people with asthma are more likely to contract SARS-Cov-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, but hospital data shows that patients with respiratory disease are more likely to experience severe complications due to COVID-19 infection. As there is still no cure for COVID-19, the best action that people can take to protect themselves from infection is to use asthma medications as instructed by healthcare provider.

Key Takeaways of the Asthma Spacers Market:

The global asthma spacers market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to initiatives taken by organization for asthma awareness.

during the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to initiatives taken by organization for asthma awareness. Among spacers type, the volumatic segment is expected to hold a major revenue share in 2027 owing to the increasing prevalence of asthma among children. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data of June 2019, more than 3 million children in the U.S. reported one or more asthma episodes or attacks in 2017.

Major players operating in the global asthma spacers market are GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Truedell Medical International, Cipla Inc., Medical Developments International, PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Clement Clarke International Ltd., and Lupin Limited.

