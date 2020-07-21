Asthma And COPD Market Share Is Anticipated to touch US$ 42,608.1 Million By 2027 | Leading Players: AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Verona Pharma plc. etc.

Asthma is a disease that affects your lungs. The condition may cause difficulty breathing, chest pain, cough, and wheezing.

Global asthma and COPD market is estimated to account for US$ 30,710.2 Mn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 42,608 Mn by the end of 2027.

Request a sample copy of this report@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4002

Global Asthma and COPD Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of asthma is expected to propel growth of the global asthma and COPD market over the forecast period. For instance, according to The Global Asthma Report 2018, around 300 million people have asthma worldwide, and the number is expected to reach 100 million by 2025.

Global Asthma and COPD Market: Restraints

Drugs losing patent protection is expected to hinder growth of the market. For instance, AstraZeneca’s Daliresp (roflumilast) indicated for patients with severe COPD lost patent protection in January 2020.

Key Takeaways:

The global asthma and COPD market was valued at US$ 29,386.8 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 42,608.1 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2020 and 2027. Major factor driving the growth of global asthma and COPD market during the forecast period include high prevalence of respiratory diseases, and product launches.

Combination Therapies held dominant position in the global asthma and COPD market in 2019, accounting for 57.0% share in terms of value, followed by Bronchodilators and Anti-Inflammatories, respectively. Product launches in in the combination therapies segment is expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Browse Press Release: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/asthma-and-copd-market-3272

Market Trends

Increasing investment in development of inhalation products is expected to propel growth of the global asthma and COPD market. For instance, in July 2020, CF PharmTech, Inc. raised US$ 50 million in Series F financing to accelerate the commercialization of its inhalation products for the treatment of respiratory diseases.

Moreover, R&D of novel dry powder inhalation formulations is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in June 2020, researchers from University of Szeged, Hungary, developed carrier-based dry powder inhalation system, which is an interactive physical blend of a surface-modified carrier and a spray-dried drug with suitable shape and size for pulmonary application.

Global Asthma and COPD Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global asthma and COPD market include, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Verona Pharma plc,, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

Special Requirements?

We value your investment and offer customization as per your requirements.

Share your precise requirements @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4002

Global Asthma and COPD Market: Key Developments

Major players in the market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2020, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a 300 mg single-dose pre-filled pen for Dupixent (dupilumab) for use in certain patients with atopic dermatitis, asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP), for at-home administration.

Major players in the market are also focused on R&D of new therapies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2020, Verona Pharma plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, received written comments from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in response to its End-of-Phase 2 briefing package for nebulized ensifentrine as a maintenance treatment for COPD.

Need a discount?

Note: *The discount is offered on the Standard Price of the report.

Request discount for this report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/4002

Segmentation

By Drug Type Bronchodilators Short Acting Bronchodilators Long Acting Bronchodilators Anticholinergics Anti-Inflammatories Inhaled Corticosteroids Anti-Leukotriene Monoclonal Antibodies Combination Therapies

By Disease Type Asthma COPD

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Drug Stores

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837