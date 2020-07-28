Asia Pacific Newborn Screening Market Value to Worth Over US$ 495.1 Million at 12.7% CAGR Growth Rate | Key Trend Comprehensive Growth – GE Life Sciences, Masimo Corporation, Natus Medical Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and ZenTech S.A. by 2026

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The Asia Pacific Newborn Screening Market, by Products (Hearing Screening Devices, Mass Spectrometer, Pulse Oximetry, and Assay Kits and Reagents), by Test Type (Phenylketonuria (PKU), Critical Congenital Heart Defect (CCHD), Hearing Screening, Sickle Cell Disease, Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD), Thyroid Disorder, Biotinidase Deficiency (BTD), and Others), and by End User (Hospitals, Maternity & Specialty Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers), was valued at US$ 190.2 million in 2018 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.7%, over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

The increasing number of initiatives by government bodies for creating awareness about newborn screening tests, coupled with free screening services in some regions and rising number of funding are the factors that are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, various government programs and legislations are further expected to drive growth of the Asia pacific newborn screening market over the forecast period. For instance, a newborn screening program was recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to safeguard the health of children, globally. Under this program, numerous policies and initiatives have taken by the Human Services Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children (SACHDNC) and the U.S. Department of Health, advocacy groups such as the March of Dimes and Japan’s Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology (JSOG) and UK (PEACH). Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) is focusing on allocation of necessary resources as an additional investment of US$ 0.20 cents per person, which can save 2 of every 3 newborns in low and middle income countries by 2030.

However, development of cost-effective newborn screening devices is a challenging aspect in emerging economies, which has driven key players focus on emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa and develop newborn screening devices, owing to relatively high birth rates.

Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on developing novel newborn screening methodology, which will be affordable, as the healthcare infrastructure is rapidly enhancing in Asia Pacific countries and the regulatory scenario is also favorable for growth of the market.

For instance, GE Healthcare entered into a collaboration with Beyond Zero Initiative to improve access to quality and affordable primary healthcare services in Kisumu County, in November 2018.

Browse 32 Market Data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 193 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Asia Pacific Newborn Screening Market, by Products (Hearing Screening Devices, Mass Spectrometer, Pulse Oximetry, and Assay Kits and Reagents), By Test Type (Phenylketonuria (PKU), Critical Congenital Heart Defect (CCHD), Hearing Screening, Sickle Cell Disease, Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD), Thyroid Disorder, Biotinidase Deficiency (BTD), and Others), and by End User (Hospitals, Maternity & Specialty Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers) – Forecast to 2026”

Key Takeaways of the Asia Pacific Newborn Screening Market:

The Asia Pacific newborn screening market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to rising government support to deploy efficient and cost-effective newborn screening devices

Among product type, assay kits and reagents segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to key players, who are focusing on offering superior quality reagents to screen disorders and deficiencies in newborn. Moreover, various national governments in the region are actively promoting the newborn hearing tests, which is expected to propel demand for hearing screening over the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Journal of Preventative Health 2015 report, the Department of Prevention of Communication Disorders of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) located in the Southern India conducts infant screening for hearing disorder on regular basis in different hospitals using Behavioral Observational Audiometry, Otoacoustic Emissions (OAE) screening, and administering High Risk Register (HRR).

Key players operating in the Asia Pacific newborn screening market include Medtronic plc, Agilent Technologies, Waters Technologies Corporation, AB SCIEX, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Covidien PLC, GE Life Sciences, Masimo Corporation, Natus Medical Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and ZenTech S.A.

