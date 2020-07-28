Asia Pacific Breast Implants Market Size to Expand at Highest Revenue USD 329.5 Million with Growth Rate at 7.4% CAGR by 2027 | Key Trend Comprehensive Growth – Allergan, Plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC., GC Aesthetics plc, Sientra, Groupe Sebbin SAS, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Establishment Labs S.A.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Breast augmentation is referred as augmentation mammoplasty, in clinical terms. Breast implants are either round shaped or teardrop/anatomical shaped. Moreover, round breast implants are the most commonly used breast implants and are significantly preferred among women during breast augmentation procedures. Teardrop breast implants, also known as contoured implants are designed to maintain their shape with a sloped contoured, which aids in maintaining the natural shape of the breasts.

Statistics:

Moreover, Asia Pacific breast implants market is estimated to surpass US$ 329.5 Mn, in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Asia Pacific Breast Implants Market: Drivers

The increasing focus on enhancing aesthetic appeal among women is expected to fuel growth of Asia Pacific breast implants market over the forecast period. Moreover, several studies have demonstrated that breast implants can help boost self-esteem, body image, and sexual satisfaction. Majority of women are conscious about physical appearance of their breasts, which may also lead to high demand for breast augmentation, thereby expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Breast Implants Market: Opportunities

Furthermore, increasing number of R&D in breast implants is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market, thereby expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in May 2019, researchers from Washington University (U.S.) reported about development of a novel approach to evaluate the mechanical properties of breast implants.

Asia Pacific Breast Implants Market: Restraints

However, increasing risk of developing serious complications due to breast impalnts is expected to hamper growth of the market over the forecast period. Silicon implants are prone to breakdown or migration to another part of the body. Moreover, other complications include ruptures, leaks, and medical complications such as fibromyalgia or a thyroid problem.

Key Takeaways:

Among product type, silicone breast implant segment in Asia Pacific breast implants market is estimated to be valued at US$ 167.3 Mn in 2019, and is expected to reach US$ 297.0 Mn by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the region.

Among application, cosmetic surgery segment is expected to hold dominant position in the Asia Pacific breast implants market in 2019, accounting for 75.9% market share, in terms of value during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing number of breast augmentation procedures in the region.

Market Trends

Older women or those who have had multiple pregnancies prefer breast lift during breast augmentation to minimize recovery time and to reduce scarring. Several plastic surgery centers are offering 3D images of breast implants to enhance customer convenience.

Asia Pacific Breast Implants Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in Asia Pacific breast implants market include Allergan, Plc (Actavis Plc), Mentor Worldwide LLC. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), GC Aesthetics plc, Sientra, Inc., Groupe Sebbin SAS, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH (Deutsche Beteiligungs AG), Establishment Labs S.A., CollPlant Holdings Ltd., HansBiomed Co., Ltd., Cereplas, and PS Technology Development Limited.

Asia Pacific Breast Implants Market: Key Developments

Major players in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company acquired FDA-approved silicone breast implant manufacturing operation from Lubrizol Life Science, in November 2019.

Key players in the market are also focusing on developing new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2019, CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, announced that it is developing 3D bio-printed implants for regeneration of breast tissues and has successfully produced first prototypes.

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Breast Implants Market, By Product Type: Silicone Breast Implant Saline Breast Implant

Breast Implants Market, By Shape Round Breast Implant Anatomical Breast Implant

Breast Implants Market, By Application: Cosmetic Surgery Reconstructive surgery

Breast Implants Market, By End User Hospitals Cosmetic Clinics

Breast Implants Market, By Region: China By Product Type: Silicone Breast Implant Saline Breast Implant By Shape Round Breast Implant Anatomical Breast Implant By Application Cosmetic Surgery Reconstructive surgery By End-User Hospitals Cosmetic Clinics India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of APAC



