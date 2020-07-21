Aptamers Market Growth Projection, Emerging Trends, Sales Insights, Applications, Share Estimation and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2023

Aptamers Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis by Type (Nucleic Acid and Peptide Aptamers), Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics Development), Technology (Selex, X-aptamer and MARAS technique), End Users (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies), Global Forecast till 2023

Aptamers Market Analysis

The global aptamers market size is likely to grow at a healthy 20.2% CAGR between 2018- 2023, according to the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Aptamers, simply put, are oligonucleotides/peptide molecules that bind to target lipids, proteins, or nucleic acid molecules. These are rapidly generated and used in specific inhibition, detection, & characterization of proteins. They are cost-effective and multipurpose that offer alternative or complementary solutions to the antibodies.

Various factors are propelling the global aptamers market growth. As per the latest MRFR report, such factors include improvements in aptamer development technologies, growing R&D investments in developing and manufacturing recombinant products by key players, growing companies investing in the market, and growing use of aptamers in disease treatment & drug discovery. Additional factors adding market growth include the use of RNA aptamers, recent FDA approval of aptamers drug as well as additional ones in clinical pipelines.

On the contrary, regulatory hurdles, strict regulations, and ethical issues in using an aptamer are factors that may limit the global aptamers market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the grave effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is also impacting the market growth.

Aptamers Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global aptamers market report based on end users, technology, application, and type.

Based on type, the aptamers market is segmented into peptide aptamers and nucleic acid aptamers. The nucleic acid aptamers is again segmented into RNA-based aptamers and DNA-based aptamers. Of these, the nucleic acid aptamers will lead the market over the forecast period.

Based on application, the aptamers market is segmented into research and development, therapeutics development, diagnostics, and others. Of these, diagnostics will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on technology, global aptamers market has been segmented into MARAS technique, X-aptamer, and Selex. Of these, Selex will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

Based on end users, the global aptamers market is segmented into contract research organizations, academic & government research institutes, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and others.

Aptamers Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global aptamers market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will dominate the market over the forecast period. Increase in research laboratories, burgeoning demand for aptamers therapeutics, high funding & investment for supporting aptamers, and early adoption of the latest medical technologies are adding to the global aptamers market growth in the region.

In Europe, the aptamers market is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period. Increase in academic research laboratories to investigate the potential of aptamers, a growing number of products under clinical investigation, a burgeoning number of small-scale start-ups, & government organizations are adding to the aptamers market growth in the region. Besides, the need for effective & innovative therapies, a decline in human health, technological advances, and an increase in research expenses are also adding market growth.

In the APAC region, the aptamers market is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Rising healthcare, better adoption rate, advanced technology, and increasing government initiatives are adding to the growth of the global aptamers market in the region.

The global aptamers market in the MEA is predicted to have the smallest share over the forecast period for poor medical facilities, lack of technical knowledge, and underdeveloped healthcare sector.

Aptamers Market Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the aptamers market report include Trilink Biotechnologies, Inc., Noxxon Pharma, Vivonics, Inc., Somalogic, Inc., Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc.Am Biotechnologies,Aptus Biotech S.L.,Ophthotech Corporation, Neoventures Biotechnology Inc., Aptamer Solutions Ltd., LLC, Aptagen, LLC, and Aptamer Sciences, Inc.

