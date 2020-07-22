Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Growth Insights, Share Estimation, Latest Trends, Applications, Size Projection and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2023

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis By Types (Monoclonal Antibodies, Linker), Product (Adcertis, Kadcyla) Technology (Immunogen Technology, Immunomedics Technology), Applications (Leukemia, Lymphoma) End-Users (Biotechnology Companies) – Forecast 2023

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Review

The antibody drug conjugate market size is likely to grow at a whopping 19% CAGR between 2017- 2023, according to the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Antibody drug conjugate (ADC) basically are anti-cancer drugs. They contain monoclonal antibodies that are conjugated with specialized chemical linkers to cytotoxic payloads. ADC has wide applications in prostate cancer, skin cancer, leukemia, pancreas cancer, lymphoma, kidney cancer, solid tumors, ovary cancer, colon cancer, multiple myeloma, lung cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, and other cancer types.

Various factors are propelling the global antibody drug conjugate market growth. According to the new MRFR report, such factors include advances in medical technology, growing prevalence of cancer, increasing cases of obesity, surging aging population, and increasing collaboration between biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, and research institutes, rise in research activities on antibody therapies, research on oncology diseases & advanced drug discoveries.

On the flip side, a shortage of funds coupled with soaring procedure costs may impede the growth of the antibody drug conjugate market growth during the forecast period.

The report offers an overview of the various parameters of the global antibody drug conjugate market. The market has been segmented based on application, type, technology, end user, and product. It also sheds light on the regional segmentation, antibody drug conjugate market share, size, and current trends.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Segmentation

The global antibody drug conjugate market has been segmented based on application, type, technology, end user, and product.

Based on type, the market of antibody drug conjugate is segmented into linker, drug/toxin, monoclonal antibodies, and others.

Based on application, the market of antibody drug conjugate is segmented into prostate cancer, skin cancer, leukemia, pancreas cancer, lymphoma, kidney cancer, solid tumors, ovary cancer, colon cancer, multiple myeloma, lung cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, and other cancer types. Leukemia is further sub-segmented into acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

Based on the product, the market of antibody drug conjugate is segmented into adcertis & kadcyla, among others.

Based on technology, the market of antibody drug conjugate is segmented into seattle genetics technology, immunoGen technology, immunomedics technology, among others.

Based on end-user, the market of antibody drug conjugate is segmented into academic research institutes, hospitals, biopharmaceutical companies, specialized cancer centers, biotechnology companies, among others.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global antibody drug conjugate market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, the Americas will lead the market over the forecast period. Contribution of nanotechnology to develop antibody drug conjugates (ADC), advances in manufacturing processes, & technological advancements are adding to the global antibody drug conjugate market growth in the region. The United States has the maximum share in the region.

In Europe, the global antibody drug conjugate market is predicted to possess the second-largest share over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cancer coupled with rising focus by the government on research and development, are adding to the global antibody drug conjugate market growth in the region.

In the Asia Pacific region, the global antibody drug conjugate market is predicted to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period. Rising cases of cancer, favorable initiatives by the government, coupled with burgeoning consumer awareness, are adding to the antibody drug conjugate market potential in the region.

In the MEA, the global antibody drug conjugate market is anticipated to have sound growth during the forecast period.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global antibody drug conjugate market report include Astellas Pharma/Agensys (Japan), Oxford BioTherapeutics (US), Concortis Biotherapeutics (US), Heidelberg Pharma (Germany), Millennium Pharmaceuticals (US), ImmunoGen, Inc. (US), Synthon (US), Mersana Therapeutics (US), Progenics Pharmaceuticals (US), Bayer HealthCare (Germany), Antikor (UK), AbbVie Inc. (US), Celldex Therapeutics (US), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Immunomedics (US), Agensys, Inc. (US), Genentech (US), and Seattle Genetics (US). Industry players have encompassed different strategies to create a niche in the market, such as acquisitions, new product development, mergers, joint ventures, partnerships, and others.

