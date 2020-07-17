Animal Health Market Worldwide Share, Top Key Players, Regional Overview, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Future Demand and Projection up to 2026

The global “Animal Health Market Size” is anticipated to reach USD 67.56 billion by 2026 owing to the increasing number of animal health issues worldwide. Animals have always been of immense help to man either as companions or as livestock. With time, man starting adopting animals and keeping them as pets. Animals, alike humans, are susceptible to infections and diseases and require medical aid. As per a recently published report by Fortune Business insights™ titled, “Animal Health Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Drugs, Vaccines, Feed, and Diagnostics), By Animal (Livestock Animals and Companion Animals), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Animal Care & Rehabilitation Centers, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026” the market size was USD 41.50 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Key Players Operating in The Animal Health Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Novartis AG

Virbac

Intervet Inc.

Bayer AG

Zoetis

Ceva

Merck & Co., Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

CSL Limited

Elanco

Major Growth Drivers:

Increasing Number of Pet Owners and Emphasis on Animal Health to Propel Growth

The increasing pet adoption is a major factor propelling animal health market growth. Besides this, analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ say, “the rising prevalence of diseases among animals, especially zoonotic diseases, is likely to promote the animal health market growth during the forecast period.” Zoonotic diseases can be transmitted from animals to humans; a few of which include bubonic plague, salmonellosis, anthrax, rabies, and West Nile virus. Besides this, the rise in the number of animal healthcare clinics worldwide will also drive the market.

Regional Analysis –

Presence of Advanced Teams for Research and Development Activities Will Aid Growth of the Market in North America

Geographically, the global animal health market is categorized into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. These regions are further categorized into nations. Among these, North America held the largest veterinary healthcare market share and generated a revenue of USD 14.12 billion in 2018. This is attributable to the presence of numerous animal health centers and technologically advanced team for research and development of novel therapeutics. Besides this, the rise in the number of pet owners and their rising concern for maintaining the health of their pets will help in the expansion of the market.

Europe stands second in the veterinary healthcare market, owing to the consistent growth witnessed in the past few years. Besides this, the market in Asia Pacific will witness significant growth on account of the increasing number of biopharma companies in countries such as India, Japan, and China.

