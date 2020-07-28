Angiotensin Converting Enzymes (ACE) Inhibitors Market is accounted for USD 12.4 Billion in 2026 with 0.8% CAGR by 2026 | Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical Company, Novartis AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck KGaA

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The Global Angiotensin Converting Enzymes (ACE) Inhibitors Market, by Drugs (Benazepril, Perindopril, Trandfolapril, Captopril, Enalapril, Lisinopril, Ramipril, and Others), By Application (Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease, Heart Failure, Chronic Kidney Disease, Scleroderma, and Migraine), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), was valued at US$ 11,693.6 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

The angiotensin converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors market growth is expected to be driven by rising product launches for ACE inhibitor drug class. For instance, in February 2014, Martindale Pharma launched new Captopril oral liquid solution for the treatment of chronic heart failure in newborns, infants, and children. Captopril, an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, is largely used to treat hypertension, congestive heart failure, and kidney problems. Captopril is responsible for conversion of Angiotensin I to Angiotensin II. Through this conversion, it helps to maintain blood pressure of the body.

Moreover, the market growth is fueled by rising drug approvals from healthcare regulatory authorities for the treatment of hypertension. For instance, in March 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Perindopril Erbumine tablet manufactured by Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of high blood pressure (hypertension).

Major players operating in the market are focusing on new product launches for the treatment of hypertension. For instance, in July 2018, Pharmascience Inc. launched Trandolapril (ACE inhibitor) for the treatment of mild to moderate hypertension. In the case of mild to moderate hypertension, the drug can be used alone or in combination with thiazide diuretics. Trandolapril is also used for the treatment of myocardial infraction.

Moreover, in January 2017, Silvergate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. launched Epaned (containing Enalapril), an oral solution, to treat hypertension, symptomatic heart failure, and asymptomatic left ventricular dysfunction in adult and children. Therefore, rising number of new product launches is expected to drive the ACE inhibitors market growth.

The rising number of studies related to ACE inhibitors for the treatment of hypertension is also expected to boost growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2018, University of Munich initiated clinical phase III study to determine the effects of amlodipine and other blood pressure lowering agents (such as Losartan and Atenolol) on micro vascular function in small vessel disease. This study is expected to be completed in September 2020.

Browse 23 Market Data Tables and 19 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Angiotensin Converting Enzymes (ACE) Inhibitors Market, by Drugs (Benazepril, Perindopril, Trandfolapril, Captopril, Enalapril, Lisinopril, Ramipril, and Others), By Application (Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease, Heart Failure, Chronic Kidney Disease, Scleroderma, and Migraine), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026"

Key Takeaways of the Angiotensin Converting Enzymes (ACE) Inhibitors Market:

The global angiotensin converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026). This is attributed to rising launch of new products by various players in the market for the treatment of hypertension and congestive heart failure.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the angiotensin converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors market. The market growth in North America is expected to be driven by rising prevalence of hypertension. For instance, according to American Heart Association (AHA), January 2018, every year, 100 million people suffer from hypertension in the U.S.

Some of the key players operating in the global angiotensin converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors market include Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical Company, Novartis AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., United Therapeutics Corporation, Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck KGaA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and Bayer AG.

