Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market Growth to register a CAGR of 6.8% to reach USD 350.3 Million by 2026 | Medtronic plc, Ambu A/S, Verathon Medical, Karl Storz, Teleflex, Daiken Medical Coopdech, Pentax-AWS

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Get Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis, full TOC, Tables and Figures) of Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope, https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1933

The Global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market, by Product Type (Un-channeled Video Laryngoscopes and Channeled Video Laryngoscopes), by End User (Hospitals, Critical Care Centers, and Ambulatory Settings), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 194.5 million in 2017, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2018-2026).

The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for technologically advanced laryngoscopes due to ease of use and less required time.

Increasing demand for technologically advanced laryngoscopes is expected to drive growth of the anesthesia video laryngoscope market.

Increasing availability and adoption of anesthesia video laryngoscope is expanding rapidly, as it allows healthcare professionals to safely manage more patients, such as those who might need fiberoptic intubation. Video laryngoscopy offers significant advantages for treating complicated cases and also aids patients with quicker intubation times and less trauma. Moreover, recent technologically advanced devices allows professionals to make intubation easier with less trauma for the patient. Furthermore, in comparison to other technologies such as bronchoscopy, video laryngoscopy devices have comparatively short learning curves, which allow anesthesia professionals to make the shift quickly.

Apply Promo Code “CMIFIRST1000” And Get Instant Discount Of USD 1000

Buy Now This Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1933

Key players are focusing on launching new video laryngoscopes and are also engaged in modifying existing devices. Moreover, market players are focusing on manufacturing and development of technologically advanced products. For instance, in 2017, Verathon Inc., one of the leading marketer and manufacturer of respiratory and imaging medical devices, launched new GlideScope Go video laryngoscope system. The system is easy to use and compact in size. It is a portable, durable, high-resolution system for clinicians in pre-hospital and hospital settings.

Furthermore, the manufacturers are focusing on strategic collaborations and agreements, and acquisitions, in order to strengthen their position in the global market. For instance, in January 2018, Dilon Technologies acquired CoPilot VL video laryngoscope for an undisclosed amount to expand its footprint into the airway and anesthesia field. Followed by this acquisition, the company launched CoPilot VL video laryngoscope in February 2018, an advanced airway management device to help providers have the best view of the airway when placing breathing tubes.

Browse 32 Market Data Tables and 26 Figures spread through 160 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market, by Product Type (Un-channeled Video Laryngoscopes and Channeled Video Laryngoscopes), By End User (Hospitals, Critical Care Centers, and Ambulatory Settings), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026”

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in the anesthesia video laryngoscope market Press Release, click the link below: https://bit.ly/3hH1gnP

Key Takeaways of the Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market:

The global anesthesia video laryngoscope market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period, attributed to increasing demand for technologically advanced laryngoscopes

Among end-user, emergency department segment held a dominant position in the anesthesia video laryngoscope market, in 2017.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global market over the forecast period, attributed to increasing number of technologically advanced healthcare centers adopting these systems

Major players operating in the global anesthesia video laryngoscope market include Medtronic plc, Ambu A/S, Verathon Medical, Karl Storz, Teleflex, Daiken Medical Coopdech, Pentax-AWS, and Vyaire Medical.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837