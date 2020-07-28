Anesthesia Endotracheal Tube Market to Score Past $ 228.7 Million Valuation by 2026 | Medtronic Plc, General Electric Company, C. R. Bard, Inc., ConvaTec Group plc, Smith Medical, Inc., KindWell Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The Global Anesthesia Endotracheal Tube Market, by Product Type (Nasotracheal Tubes and Orotracheal Tubes), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), was valued at US$ 134.2 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Polyvinylchloride (PVC) is largely used to make endotracheal tubes and these tubes are single-use. The tube is embedded into the trachea for the administration of anesthesia, ventilation of the lungs, aspiration of secretions, maintenance of the airway passage, and anticipation of the passageway of foreign material into the tracheobronchial tree. The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, chronic diseases, and cancer are expected to result in rising number of surgical procedures, which is expected to drive the anesthesia endotracheal tubes market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to Cancer Research U.K., in 2015, 359,960 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.K. and 45% of these patients underwent cancer surgery. Moreover, rising number of hospitals is also expected to fuel the market growth. According to American Hospital Association (AHA), an annual survey of hospitals recorded 5,534 total number of registered hospitals in 2017, which increased to 5,564 in 2018, in the U.S.

The main focus of manufacturers is to expand their services through online, in order to provide end users with access to their products and also, to increase their market revenue. Manufacturers minimize distribution, set-up, and operational costs by using online marketing services. Many online service vendors such as IndiaMART and MedicalExpo sell anesthesia disposables products through online channel. Vendors such as Medplus and Armstrong Medical also sell anesthesia disposables products through online platforms. They also offer discounts and promotional offers to increase their customer base. Through such platforms, anesthesia endotracheal tubes can be purchased in bulk, which makes it easier for hospitals or ambulatory surgical centers to purchase it at effective prices. This helps manufacturers to gain substantial volume growth and value returns.

Key Takeaways of the Anesthesia Endotracheal Tube Market:

The global anesthesia endotracheal tube market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2018–2026). This growth is attributed to continuous technological advancements and increasing incidence of ventilator associated pneumonia.

In order to enhance the usage of endotracheal tubes for effective results and no side effects, endotracheal tubes (ETT) are being equipped with additional features. For instance, in 2017, Neurovision introduced Cobra ETT electrodes that can be integrated into a standard endotracheal tube and create an open airway for patient ventilation while simultaneously monitoring the electromyography (EMG) activity and assessment of the nerves that are involved in the laryngeal activity. These kind of techniques are expected to promote the use of anesthesia endotracheal tubes during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global anesthesia endotracheal tube market include Medtronic Plc, General Electric Company, C. R. Bard, Inc., ConvaTec Group plc, Smith Medical, Inc., KindWell Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, Royax, Fuji Systems Corp., Teleflex Incorporated., Neurovision Medical Products, and Intersurgical GmbH.

Browse 23 Market Data Tables and 19 Figures spread through 157 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Anesthesia Endotracheal Tube Market, by Product Type (Nasotracheal Tubes and Orotracheal Tubes), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026”

