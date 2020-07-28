Anesthesia Device Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach USD 19,786.0 Million at a CAGR of 7.3% By 2026 | Prominent Key players: GE Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare., Septodont Inc., Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The Global Anesthesia Device Market, by Product Type (Anesthesia Monitoring Systems (Advanced Anesthesia Monitor (Anesthesia Gas Monitors, Depth of Anesthesia Monitors, Standalone Capnography Monitors, and MRI Compatible Anesthesia Monitors) and Basic Anesthesia Monitors), Anesthesia Machine (Portable Anesthesia Machine and Standalone Anesthesia Machine), Anesthesia Workstation, Anesthesia Ventilators, and Anesthesia Disposables and Accessories), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Multispecialty Clinics), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) was valued at US$ 10,571.6 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Anesthesia is a medical procedure that prevents pain in the patients during the course of a surgery. Moreover, anesthesia monitors are widely utilized in a number of healthcare organizations, clinics, and outpatient surgery centers to track the patient’s vital signs such as blood pressure and temperature, while they are under sedation in the operating theater.

The increasing approvals from healthcare regulatory authorities for new technologies is the factor that is further expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Masimo Corp. received the CE marking for its Next Generation SedLine brain function monitoring for pediatric patients, in March 2019. Moreover, Sedline aids surgeons to monitor the state of the brain of pediatric patients under anesthesia with bilateral data acquisition and processing of four leads of electroencephalogram (EEG) signals.

Additionally, key players in the market are focusing on product launches for anesthesia delivery, in order to strengthen their position in the global market. For instance, in November 2018, Septodont Inc. launched Dentapen electronic syringe for dental anesthesia. Dentapen monitors the injection with a constant flow at the right pace. This aids dentists to focus more on needle insertion, which leads to better control of the injection and helps to reduce pain in patient.

Moreover, in June 2016, GE Healthcare launched Carestation 600 Series, an affordable suite of anesthesia solutions at the Vietnam Congress of Anesthesiology 2016. The new suit consists of two machines, monitoring devices and advanced ventilation tools, for balancing user interface design with intelligent tools to help physicians prevent misuse and medical errors in the operating room. In addition, in 2016, Carestation 600 Series received iF Design Award 2016 for its excellence in product design from iF International Design GmbH.

Furthermore, increasing number of research related to use of anesthesia devices is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, Seoul National University Hospital initiated a clinical study to compare the patient state index (PSI) and bispectral index (BIS) during general anesthesia given to children. The study is estimated to complete by May 2020.

Browse 26 Market Data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 172 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Anesthesia Device Market, by Product Type (Anesthesia Monitoring Systems (Advanced Anesthesia Monitor (Anesthesia Gas Monitors, Depth of Anesthesia Monitors, Standalone Capnography Monitors, and MRI Compatible Anesthesia Monitors) and Basic Anesthesia Monitors), Anesthesia Machine (Portable Anesthesia Machine and Standalone Anesthesia Machine), Anesthesia Workstation, Anesthesia Ventilators, and Anesthesia Disposables and Accessories), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Multispecialty Clinics) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026″

Key Takeaways of the Anesthesia Device Market:

The global anesthesia device market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to increasing launches of advanced anesthesia delivery procedures by market players

On the basis of product type, anesthesia machine segment is expected to account for major market share in the anesthesia device market during the forecast period, attributed to rising adoption of anesthesia during majority of surgical procedures such as cardiology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and urology

Key players operating in the global anesthesia device market include GE Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare., Septodont Inc., Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd., HEYER Medical AG, ORICARE, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, and Getinge AB

