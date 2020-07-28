Amniocentesis Needles Market will grow at 3.% CAGR, to be valued at USD 208.6 Million by 2026 | Key Trend Comprehensive Growth – Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biopsy bell, Cook Medical, Cooper Surgical, Integra Lifesciences, Laboratories CCD, Medline, Medtronic, RI. Mos., Rocket Medical

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

Global Amniocentesis Needles Market, by Product Type (100 mm to 150 mm, Smaller Than 100 mm, and Larger Than 150 mm), by Application (Amniocentesis, Amnioreduction, Fetal Blood Transfusion, Amnioinfusion, and Cordocentesis), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Clinics), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 154.4 million in 2018, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2019-2026).

Amniocentesis needles are designed for perceivable sampling for diagnosis of the child before birth. Usually, one centimeter of spiral grooving on the distal tip offers a reflective uppermost periphery for improved visualization, and is monitored through ultrasound enlightenment. Moreover, major market players are engaged in manufacturing convenient type of needles, which is safe and easy to handle to avoid complications during the procedure. For instance, according to the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology (ISUOG) report of 2016, ideally a 20-22 gauge needle should be inserted transabdominally under continuous ultrasound guidance, which is considered as the safest method and does not cause harm to the fetus and the mother. For instance, the Cook Medicals product portfolio of amniocentesis needles contains 8 type of amniocentesis needles, which is precisely manufactured according to the guidelines of ISUOG.

Furthermore, increasing rate of child-birth is expected to drive the global amniocentesis needle market growth over the forecast period. The rising rate of childbirths drives adoption of prenatal diagnosis to know about the health of child. Amniocentesis test reveals every information about the fetus such as sex, genetic abnormality, and blood disorder. For instance, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, 3.9 million live child-birth occurred in the U.S.

Additionally, factors such as increasing number of mergers and acquisitions by key players, in order to expand their product portfolio are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Cooper Surgical, acquired Genesis Genetics, a genetics laboratory specializing in pre-implantation genetic screening (PGS) and pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) used during the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process, in April 2016. The Cooper Surgical is continuously expanding its business in women’s health portfolio. For instance, in November 2016, Cooper Surgical acquired Wallace, the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) segment of Smiths Medical, a division of Smiths Group plc, for a purchase price of around US$ 168 million to expand its product portfolio and takeover premier products for women’s health.

Browse 29 Market Data Tables and 17 Figures spread through 166 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Amniocentesis Needles Market, By Product Type (100mm to 150mm, Smaller Than 100 mm, and Larger Than 150 mm), By Application (Amniocentesis, Amnioreduction, Fetal Blood Transfusion, Amnioinfusion, and Cordocentesis) By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Clinics), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026”

Key Takeaways of the Global Amniocentesis Needles Market:

The global amniocentesis needles market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2019-2026), attributed to increasing rate of child-birth and rising number of acquisitions by key players to expand their product portfolio

On the basis of product type, 100 to150 mm segment is expected account for major market share, in terms of revenue in 2026. This is attributed to increasing manufacturing of 100 to 150 mm segments, as this size of needle is accurate and according to the guidelines of ISUOG, and to cater to increasing demand by hospitals and clinics demand for amniocentesis test in a normal weight pregnant woman. For instance, the EchoTip Disposable Amniocentesis Needles by the Cook Medical have products with specification of 150 mm long with varying 20 to 22 needle gauge.

Key players operating in the global amniocentesis needles market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biopsy bell, Cook Medical, Cooper Surgical, Integra Lifesciences, Laboratories CCD, Medline, Medtronic, RI. Mos., Rocket Medical, Smiths Medical, and Tsunami Medical.

