Alopecia Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth Focusing on Top Key Players: Johnson and Johnson, Histogen, Aclaris Therapeutics, Concert Pharmaceuticals, HCell, , Cipla

In its latest report on Alopecia Treatment Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Alopecia Treatment Market Size 2020

Global Alopecia Treatment Market is valued at USD 2.54 billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD3.98 billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.80% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Alopecia Treatment Market

Alopecia is an autoimmune disease which causes scalp or whole body hair loss. This is because of attacking hair follicles where hair growth begins. This typically starts with round, small and smooth patches that result in total scalp hair loss.Male hair loss is sometimes referred to as male pattern baldness or androgen alopecia. It is a genetic and hormone causing condition. Hair follicles that once were thick and plentiful become dead, fighting for life or dying altogether.

Global alopecia treatment market report is segmented on the basis of by disease type, drug type, by gender, distribution channelsand by regional & country level. Based on disease type alopecia treatment market is divided into androgen alopecia, alopecia areata, traction alopecia, alopecia totalis and others. On the basis of drug type global alopecia market is classified as minoxidil, finasteride, cyclosporine and other drugs. On the basis of gender type global alopecia treatment market is divided as male and female. On the basis of distribution channel global alopecia treatment market is classified are ashospitals, e-pharmacy stores, Departmental stores, local pharmacy stores, others.

The regions covered in this global alopecia treatment market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Alopecia Treatment News

GSK’s Avodart hair loss treatment works well for Koreans.

August 8 2020,

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) solidifies its position with Avodart (ingredient: dutasteride) on the local hair loss market, as the medication continues to demonstrate good sales after it obtained regulatory approval in 2009. Avodart is an indicated 5 alpha-reductase inhibitor for treating symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia and hair loss among men.The drug blocks dihydrotestosterone (DHT) production that causes baldness in male patterns.Avodart’s benefits include a wider range of patients compared with other hair loss medications. While previous treatments covered only patients up to 41 years of age, Avodart was given an expanded indication for treatment of patients up to 50 years of age in 2014, offering a new treatment option for men in their 40s.

Alopecia Treatment Market Dynamics –

Changes in lifestyle, such as excessive consumption of alcohol, cigarettes and related products, and rising levels of stress are considered potent alopecia causes. Although the exact causative factors remain unknown, the genetic factors are linked to several cases.According to figures provided by the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, alopecia areata affects nearly 147 million people worldwide. Moreover due to hair loss with growing age is another factor to drive this market. It is estimated that by the time they reach the age of 35, about 40 percent of men will have noticeable hair loss.This rate continues to increase with age, with approximately 65 % of men having noticeable hair loss by 60 and 80 % by 80 years of age.Lack of awareness about alopecia treatment and high cost of treatment will be the restrain the global alopecia treatment market. Increasing the medicine prescription in elderly patients will the opportunities for growth of global alopecia treatment market.

Global Alopecia Treatment Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the global alopecia treatment market due to high awareness among the people, higher prevalence of alopecia treatment drugs, greater participation of pharmaceutical firms, well-developed healthcare system and wide availability of innovative alopecia treatment products.According to figures provided by the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, alopecia areata affects 147 million people worldwide, including 6.8 million in the US alone.The market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a significantly high growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing geriatric population and changes in the unhealthy lifestyle among the people in this region. Additional factors expected to lead to market growth are primarily in countries such as China and India.

Global alopecia treatment market Segmentation –

Global alopecia treatment market: by disease type

• Androgen alopecia

• Alopecia areata

• Traction alopecia

• Alopecia totalis

• Others

Global alopecia treatment market: by drug type

• Minoxidil

• Finasteride

• Cyclosporine

• Others

Global alopecia treatment market: by gender

• Male

• Female

Global alopecia treatment market: by Distribution channels

• Hospitals

• e-pharmacy stores

• Departmental stores

• Local pharmacy stores

• Others

Global alopecia treatment market: By Regional & Country Analysis (North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa)

Alopecia Treatment Companies

• Johnson and Johnson

Johnson and Johnson is the largest and most broadly based healthcare company in the world. We’re producing life-changing breakthroughs every day, and have been for the last 130 years. The combination of new technologies and your expertise enables amazing things to happen. Teams from J&J’s consumer business are creating digital tools to help people track the health of their skin

Johnson and Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices

• Histogen

Histogen is a regenerative medicine company developing patented technologies that stimulate the body’s stem cells to regenerate tissues and restore youthful function. The Company’s lead therapeutic product has induced hair growth in multiple clinical trials

• Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics is a publicly held biopharmaceutical company headquartered in that was founded in 2012 by Christopher Powala, Frank Ruffo, Neal Walker, Stuart D. Shanler. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, including medical, aesthetic, and immunology.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company committed to identifying, developing and commercializing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs in dermatology, both medical and aesthetic, and immunology.

• Cipla

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company which uses cutting edge technology and innovation to meet the everyday needs of all patients. For over 80 years, Cipla has emerged as one of the most respected pharmaceutical names in India as well as across more than 100 countries. Our portfolio includes over 1000 products across wide range of therapeutic categories with one quality standard globally.

• Viviscal

Viviscal Professional is a drug free supplement for anyone who wants thicker, fuller and more beautiful hair. Viviscal Professional nourishes hair that is prone to breakage and shedding because of heat styling, coloring, extensions and overstyling.

• Vitabiotics

Vitabiotics is a British Nutraceutical company that specializes in vitamin and mineral based food supplements focused in various health categories, with many including vitamins based on national guidelines for infants, children and during pregnancy to support their contribution to one’s health.

Vitabiotics is widely acknowledged as leaders in innovation and in 2013 became the first vitamin company to receive the Queen’s Award for Innovation, awarded for its ground breaking clinical research.

• Concert Pharmaceuticals

• HCell, GlaxoSmithKline

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

• Regaine

• Merck & co. Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd

• Nanogen

• Perrigo Company and Daiichi Sankyo

