Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market Size and Share Is Expected To Exhibit a CAGR Of 6.3% By 2027 | Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Laboratories, Lifeloc Technologies, Intoximeters, Andatech Private Limited, BACtrack

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Alcohol and drug testing equipment are utilized in the detection of alcohol and drugs. Some of the devices used for alcohol and drugs testing include breathalyzer, intoxilyzer, alcosensor, and oral fluid testing device. These devices have applications in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, federal departments, construction, transportation, and private sector.

Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market: Drivers

The rising implementation of new laws that regulate road safety and drunk driving are expected to boost growth of the global alcohol breathalyzer and drugs testing equipment market over the forecast period. For instance, the government of Australia, implemented changes in Heavy Vehicle National Law (HVNL) Chain of Responsibility (CoR) Laws from mid-2018. According to the law, heavy vehicle industry needs to meet similar legal requirements to those common in Workplace Health & Safety in terms of heavy vehicles safety and compliance with road safety laws that include covering a full range of work practices and preventative measures.

Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market: Opportunities

The increasing number of developments in portable alcohol breathalyzer devices is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global alcohol breathalyzer and drugs testing equipment market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, researchers from University of Pittsburgh developed a portable and 3D printed marijuana breathalyzer.

Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market: Restraints

However, less opportunities for new entrants in developed markets is expected to hinder growth of the global alcohol breathalyzer and drugs testing equipment market over the forecast period. The market in North America and Europe is highly developed, with major players such as Drägerwerk AG accounting for major market share, which restricts entry of new entrants, which is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent, over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

North America market was valued at US$ 4,139.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7,307.1 Mn by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing number of drunk and drive cases and drug addiction in the region. For instance, according to the 2018 Fatal Motor Vehicle Crashes: Overview by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2018, alcohol impaired driving fatalities accounted for 29% of all road fatalities in the U.S.

Moreover, alcohol detection segment accounted for largest market share of 69.3%, in terms of value in the global alcohol breathalyzer and drugs testing equipment market in 2018. The segment is followed by drug detection segment. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing product launches during the forecast period

Furthermore, Federal Department segment held dominant position in the global alcohol breathalyzer and drugs testing equipment market in 2018, accounting for 43.8% market share in terms of value, followed by private sector, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers respectively. The growth of the segment is attributed to rising incidence of drug abuse and increasing number of drunk and drive cases, across the globe.

Market Trends

The increasing consumption of alcohol by populace is expected to boost growth of the global alcohol breathalyzer and drugs testing equipment market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Wine and Spirit Research (IWSR), the U.S. consumed 3.345 billion 9-liter cases of alcohol in 2018. Moreover, increasing expenditure on road safety is also expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in December 2019, Ministry of Justice, Consumer Affairs and Road Safety, Australia, allocated over US$ 300,000 across seven organizations through the 2019 ACT Road Safety Community Grants Program.

Regulations

An Australian/New Zealand Drug testing standard (AS/NZS 4308:2008) offers guidance on the most common classes of drugs to be tested in urine. The Australian Standard (AS 4308) was the world’s first national standard for medicolegal drug testing. It is designed to ensure the standardization of procedures for specimen collection and aids in detecting drug abuse.

Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drugs Testing Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global alcohol breathalyzer and drugs testing equipment market include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Laboratories, Lifeloc Technologies, Intoximeters, Andatech Private Limited, BACtrack, Quest Products, Inc., Alere, and C4 Development Ltd.

Key Developments

In February 2018, Soberlink, a leader in mobile breath alcohol detection technology, announced its ongoing support of eight newly adopted principles for the treatment of alcohol addiction. Moreover, in July 2019, Soberlink launched Soberlink Connect Device, an alcohol monitoring technology device that can pair with Apple or Android phone or tablet.

