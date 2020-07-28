Aesthetics Combination Therapy Market Size & Trends 2020 – expected to reach USD 4,697.9 Million With CAGR of 11.3% by 2027 – Alma Lasers, Lumenis Ltd., Cynosure Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galderma S.A., Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Get Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis, full TOC, Tables and Figures) of Aesthetics Combination Therapy, https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2066

A combination of cosmetic procedures utilized to restore youthful appearance to human face is known as facial rejuvenation. Various non-surgical aesthetics enhancement procedures are offered to people by using new and advanced techniques that are introduced in the market. Surgical procedures such as plastic surgery and non-invasive or minimally invasive cosmetic treatments such as Botulinum Type- A neurotoxin injections, dermal fillers, chemical peels, and topical applications are carried out for facial rejuvenation. Through this procedure, skin elasticity can be restored and it helps to maintain youthful appearance in the face and neck region.

Statistics:

The global aesthetics combination therapy market is expected to account for US$ 4,697.9 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Aesthetics Combination Therapy Market: Drivers

The global aesthetics combination therapy market is expected to be driven by the availability of low-end products in low-income countries over the forecast period. There is high penetration of dermatology service providers in low-income countries such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Chemical peels and various creams and lotions are recommended by dermatologists as the best treatment options for facial rejuvenation. Moreover, botulinum type-A neurotoxins is largely used in developed regions.

Global Aesthetics Combination Therapy Market: Opportunities

Botulinum neurotoxin type-A is preferred by most of the patients worldwide to reduce wrinkles in the upper-third portion of the face (triangle region). However, as there are few major suppliers of botulinum products, it results in preferential pricing of the product. Therefore, the market growth is driven by rising manufacturing output of botulinum products and emergence of new players focused on botulinum productions.

Apply Promo Code “CMIFIRST1000” And Get Instant Discount Of USD 1000

Buy Now This Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2066

Global Aesthetics Combination Therapy Market: Restraints

The market growth is expected to be hindered due to improper training provided to professionals, which could result in serious complications. Improper administration of treatment could result in severe or adverse side effects. Crow’s feet is reduced by injecting fillers around the temple region. However, if any facial vein is punctured while administering, symptoms such as flu, fever, extreme pain, and swelling could be experienced by the patient within 48 hours. In such cases, steroids and antibiotics are administered to patients.

Moreover, repeat visits of customers is limited due to high fee for this procedure, especially in emerging economies. Dermatologists may charge around US$ 2,100 for a single ablative laser procedure. Other aesthetic combination procedures or treatments could be 50% more when compared to normal facial or beauty treatments. Furthermore, the market growth is hindered, reimbursements are not provided for minimally invasive treatments and procedures in some of the emerging economies.

Key Takeaways:

Among therapy type, the BTx-A/Dermal Filler segment was valued at US$ 727.2 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,713.1 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The rising demand for facial aesthetic procedures for skin tightening in developed and emerging economies is a major factor that is expected to drive growth of this segment during the forecast period.

In 2019, the scar removal segment held dominant position in the global aesthetics combination therapy market, accounting for 28.6% share in terms of value, followed by skin resurfacing segment, respectively. The segment growth is expected to be driven during the forecast period due to rising disposable income in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and increasing demand for aesthetic procedures.

Market Trends

High adoption of fillers such as hyaluronic acid, polylactic acid or hydroxylapatite following botox treatments in women between 35 and 55 years of age is a major trend in the market. Moreover, office-based non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures are gaining popularity among lower age groups aged between 25 and 30 years and 31-35 years.

The demand for beauty treatment is growing among men in East Asia. For instance, according to a 2018 survey by GlobalData, around three quarters of South Korean men undertake a beauty or grooming treatment at least once a week.

Browse Press Release: https://bit.ly/2OY5sU6

Global Aesthetics Combination Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global aesthetics combination therapy market include Alma Lasers, Lumenis Ltd., Cynosure Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galderma S.A., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Speciality European Pharma, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Cutera, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., and Allergan.

Aesthetics Combination Therapy Market: Key Developments

In January 2020, Allergan plc launched SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Cream, an eye treatment that hydrates, brightens, and helps visibly firm the appearance of the delicate skin around the eyes

In April 2019, Lumenis Ltd. launched its newest platform, the Legend Pro+, a multi-application platform that uses a combination of TriPollar RF energy and DMA Muscle energy for the treatment of the skin, toning the muscles of the face, and the body through the epidermal layer

Segmentation

Aesthetic Combination Therapy Market, By Therapy Type: BTx-A/Dermal Filler BTx-A/Laser Laser/Topical Drug Laser/Radiofrequency Dermal Filler/Topical Drug Others

Aesthetic Combination Therapy Market, By Application: Hair Removal Tattoo Removal Skin Resurfacing Scar Removal Others

Aesthetic Combination Therapy Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Dermatology Clinics

Aesthetic Combination Therapy Market, By Region: North America By Therapy Type: BTx-A/Dermal Filler BTx-A/Laser Laser/Topical Drug Laser/Radiofrequency Dermal Filler/Topical Drug Others By Application Hair Removal Tattoo Removal Skin Resurfacing Scar Removal Others By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Dermatology Clinics By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Therapy Type: By Application By End User By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Therapy Type: By Application By End-User By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Therapy Type: By Application By End-User By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Therapy Type: By Application By End-User By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Therapy Type: By Application By End-User By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837