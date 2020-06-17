Wound Management Devices Market to portray a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026

“Increase in aging population, rise in diabetic population, and upsurge in number of surgeries propel the global wound management devices market growth.”

The global wound management devices market garnered $13.39 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $18.81 billion by 2026, portraying a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, value chain, key segments, and competitive landscape.

Increase in aging population, rise in diabetic population, and upsurge in number of surgeries propel the global wound management devices market growth. However, expensive treatments of wound care and management and negligence in adoption of advanced wound care devices restrain the growth of the market. On the other hand, preferences for advanced wound care devices would offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6637

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all over the world, there has been a focus on production of essential medical devices such as ventilators and diagnostics by manufacturers.

However, the supply chain has been disrupted due to the lockdown imposed by governments in various regions. This may result in shortage of devices in few regions.

Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) released guidelines for medical device producers to inform healthcare authorities about changes that could impact product availability.

On the basis of product, the therapy devices segment held more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2026. However, the wound closure devices segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the burns segment contributed to more than one-third of the total share of the global wound management devices market in 2018, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the diabetic foot ulcers segment is estimated to portray at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Geographically, North America held the highest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and will maintain its lead status during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6637

Frontrunners in the industry-

Baxter International Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Coloplast A/S, Hollister Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., 3M Company, Johnson & Johnson, Mölnlycke Health Care, Medtronic Plc., and Smith & Nephew.

Scope of The Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2018-2026 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2019-2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Product, Application, and End User Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

Related Reports:

Wound Care Market – Philippines Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Advanced Wound Care Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Wound Dressings Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketresearcht