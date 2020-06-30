Women’s Health Market Value at Expected to Reach USD 44.31 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 6.13%

A recent report on Women’s Health Market provides a detailed analysis of the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and the latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Women’s Health Market Size and Value

Global Women’s Health Market is valued at 31.44 USD Billion in 2018 and expected to reach 44.31 USD Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.13% over the forecast period.

Scope of Women’s Health Market

Women’s health includes all treatments, drugs and surgical products for various diseases related to the group of women. These diseases include nutrition, oncology, reproduction, menopause, urology and other health care applications. Women’s health aims to better manage disease and improve women’s overall health. Many governments are increasing their investments to publicize women’s health. Some organizations such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) are taking steps to launch new safety programs to improve the health of women.

For example, improving the health of women worldwide is the FDA’s top priority. To accomplish these steps, organizations are increasingly focusing on improving security measures, detecting security risks, and improving patient knowledge. As part of this plan, the FDA has approved several laser and energy devices for the treatment of a variety of diseases, including the destruction of precancerous tissues of the cervix or vagina. These programs raise awareness of risk factors for women’s health and encourage the adoption of women’s health services, thereby stimulating growth in the global women’s health market. Significant progress has been made in reducing the mortality of women suffering from breast cancer, cardiovascular disease and cervical cancer. This can be partially attributed to increased demand and consumer awareness, which has led to more funding and research, better diagnosis, screening and treatment.

Global Women’s Health Market is segmented on the basis of device, drugs, application, treatment, and vertical. On the basis of device, the market is segmented into implants, intra-uterine devices, female condoms, vaginal rings, pharmaceutical pipeline and others. On the basis of drugs, market is segmented into prolia, nuvaring, premarin, actonel, mirena, EVISTA, FORTEO, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into endometriosis, hormonal infertility, menopause, polycystic ovary syndrome, contraceptives, osteoporosis and others. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into hormonal therapies, non-hormonal therapies and surgeries. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into hospitals, medical centers, gynecology centers, clinics, research institutes and others.

The regions covered in this Women’s Health market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market ofWomen’s Health is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South East Asia, Africa, etc.

Women’s Health Companies 2020

Women’s Health Market report covers major key players in the market like

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S,Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

AstraZeneca

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bayer AG

Blairex Laboratories, Inc.

Theramex

Agile Therapeutics

Women’s Health News

Two Novartis AG women healthcare brands acquired by Torrent Pharma

May 9th, 2017; Torrent Pharma, headquartered in Ahmedabad, has finalized the acquisition of the Indian female health care brands Regestrone and Pregachieve from the Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis. Although the company has not disclosed the size of the transaction, it is estimated to be close to Rs 500 crore. Both brands are issued by gynecologists to deal with abnormal uterine bleeding, perimenopausal and postmenopausal symptoms, and infertility. Torrent is an important player in the field of dermatology. It is now considering developing its own business in other key therapies, and acquisitions of small brands could play a key role.

Women’s Health Market Dynamics

Growing elderly population of women, increasing instances of chronic diseases, like postmenstrual osteoporosis among women, initiatives by government for population control, and rising demand for contraceptive pills to avoid unwanted pregnancies are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Women’s Health Market. Based on the statistics, around 49.2% of women are likely to possess more than three critical chronic health conditions as compared to men with over 37.5%. Also, the risk of dying for women is 7 times greater when on birth control pills. Such pills are known to develop breast cancers in 1 out of every 20 women in US.

Moreover, growth in an unhealthy lifestyle regime, rising endeavours by government to encourage people about the adoption of safety in women healthcare, and a rising focus towards elimination of prevalent diseases in women as a consequence of bad nutritional intake are other major factors contributing to the growth of women healthcare market.

However, there are several side-effects believed to have associated with women intensive surgeries and drugs. Additionally, certain pharmaceutical patents have also encountered expiration. Stringent rules from government make it even more difficult for manufacturers to innovate and produce a certain method of treatment. Expense incurred from the adoption of such methods also presents a hinderance. All these factors are expected to act as a restraint for the growth of women health market.

There are increasing efforts into research and development (R&D) of drugs, treatments, methods and diagnosis of all the ailments related to women’s health. Producers are trying to come up with solutions that mitigate side-effects, are less cumbersome and possess negligible post-treatment implications. This is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of women’s health market.

North America is expected to remain a dominant region in the Global Women’s Health Market.

North America is the dominant region in the market with the largest share of the global Women’s Health market, owing to increasing attention towards women’s therapeutics, growing investments in research and development of new treatments, methods and drugs for with better safety measures for women, rising encountered cases of cancer, along with the presence of world’s best recognized and eminent medical centres and hospitals are believed to be the reasons for the regions dominance in women’s health market. As per National Vital Statistical Reports (NVSS), around

Whereas Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a fastest rate and exhibit a spurring growth in the Women’s Health market. Growing geriatric women population in APAC countries is likely to fuel the market growth. Moreover, increasing investments in healthcare, rising government efforts and initiatives to promote safety in female health along with raising instances of chronic diseases and maternal deaths due to pregnancy complications and health factors among women are expected to boost the market growth in the region. As per the statistics from World Health Organization (WHO), around 90% of 14 million adolescent females who become mothers every year, live in developing countries. Also, according to WHO, 1600 women and 10000 newborns die everyday in developing countries as a result of preventable complications. Under National Health Mission in India, facilities in reproductive, newborn, maternal, child and adolescent health are extended in India.

Key Benefits of Global Women’s Health Market Report-

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detailed information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global Market Revenue (USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Women’s Health Market Segmentation: –

By Device:

Implants

Intra-uterine devices

Female condoms

Vaginal rings

Pharmaceutical pipeline

By Drugs:

Prolia

Nuvaring

Premarin

Actonel

Mirena

EVISTA

FORTEO

By Application:

Endometriosis

Hormonal infertility

Menopause

Polycystic ovary syndrome

Contraceptives

Osteoporosis

By Treatment:

Hormonal therapies

Non-hormonal therapies

Surgeries

By Vertical:

Hospitals

Medical centers

Gynecology centers

Clinics

Research institutes

By Regional Analysis: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

