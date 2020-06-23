Viscosupplementation Market 2020 Predominantly Boosted with CAGR of 8.2% by the Rising Global Economy; CMI Revealing Industry Analysis To 2027

Viscosupplementation is a treatment for reducing joint pain and enhance the functional condition of the osteoarthritic joint. This treatment involves the injection of a thick fluid called hyaluronate into the knee. Osteoarthritis—the most common type of arthritis—is characterized by loss of function and degeneration of cartilage and tissues that cover the bones in a joint. Rising prevalence of osteoarthritis around the globe is fueling the demand for osteoarthritis therapeutic products, such as viscosupplementation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 30 million people in the U.S. suffered from osteoarthritis and around 10% of people over 55 years suffered from knee pain in 2015.

According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, 10% of men and 13% women of aged 60 years and older are suffering from osteoarthritis in the U.S. The prevalence of osteoarthritis is high in females as compared to men, owing to menopause and hormonal imbalance. Other factors that may cause osteoarthritis are knee injury, overweight, obesity, muscle weakness, the repetitive unnatural strain on joints, loss of bone density, and joint laxity, among others. Therefore, the growing prevalence of osteoarthritis is projected to fuel the market growth of the overall viscosupplementation market.

Market Taxonomy

On the basis of treatment

Three-injection cycle

Five-injection cycle

Single-injection cycle

Three injection-cycle is the largest segment in terms of revenue contribution towards the global viscosupplementation market. The low cost of the three-injection cycle products than single-injection cycle products and shorter treatment periods as compared to the five-injection cycle are some of the major factors contributing toward its large share.

Product Innovation

Increasing the focus of the manufacturer on integrating cutting edge technologies to manufacture advanced viscosupplements is expected to fuel the market growth. For example, Anika Therapeutics’ launched a new patented HYAFF technology, which helps in the manufacturing of highly effective biocompatible viscosupplements. The introduction of advanced products is a critical trend followed by industry players in order to ensure sustainability in the competitive viscosupplementation market.

Various government and non-governmental organizations such as WHO are taking initiatives to offer better quality products and services to patients suffering from osteoarthritis. For instance, the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS), which is a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) provides funds to researchers across the U.S. for osteoarthritis research.

On the other hand, stringent regulations for the manufacturing and development of viscosupplementation products is expected to hinder the market growth.

Regional Dynamics

North America is the largest revenue contributor towards the global viscosupplementation market owing to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and the presence of leading vendors such as Anika Therapeutics, Sanofi, and Fidia Farmaceutici in the region. At the same time, the Asia Pacific market is also projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and this can be attributed to the high demand for viscosupplementation products in APAC region due to growing research activities, rising awareness regarding viscosupplementation procedures, and presence of large geriatric population.

Competitive landscape

Key vendors in this viscosupplementation market include Anika Therapeutics, Sanofi, Seikagaku, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, and Fidia Farmaceutici. Other prominent vendors in the market include Mylan, Contipro Biotech, Lifecore Biomedical, Smith & Nephew, HTL Biotechnology, Hyaltech, Expanscience Laboratories, Nordic Drugs, Shandong Freda Biochem, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Lipo Chemicals, DePuy Synthes, Galderma, Merz Aesthetics, Shanghai Jingfeng Pharmaceutical, Allergan, TEIJIN PHARMA, and TRB Chemedica International. Companies are focusing on the expansion of their geographical reach and increase domestic sales, in order to enhance their share in the global viscosupplementation market.

Key Developments

In May 2019, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, participated 12th Biennial International Society of Arthroscopy, Knee Surgery and Orthopedic Sports Medicine Congress held in Mexico to showcase its regenerative medicine and orthobiologics portfolio.

In March 2019, Seikagaku Corporation, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, launched HyLink, which is an intra-articular, single-injection viscosupplement indicated for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis in Italy.

In July 2017, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. received approval for MONOVISC from regulatory authorities in India. MONOVISC is a single-injection viscosupplement for the pain associated with osteoarthritis of all human synovial joints.

