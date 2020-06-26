Vascular Access Device Market Size Worth $7.72 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 7.7% : Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research continuously try to provide quality analysis and market estimation studies to its clients. The new report on 2020 Vascular Access Device Market analysis, size, share, growth, trends and forecasts, focuses on customers research requirements and try to provide in-depth details on market trends.

Market Overview:

The global Vascular Access Device Market size is expected to reach USD 7.72 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2020-2027 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Vascular Access Device Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Central Vascular Access Devices {Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters, Tunneled Catheters, Percutaneous Non-Tunneled Catheters, and Implanted Ports} Peripheral Vascular Access Devices {Short Midline Catheters, Midclavicular Catheters, and Winged Steel Needles}; and Other Accessories); By Application (Fluid and Nutrition Administration, Drug Administration, Blood Transfusion, and Diagnostics & Testing); By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End Users); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Devices that are used to access venous irrespective of their location are known as vascular access devices (VAD). The different types of VADs include centrally inserted central catheter (CICC), peripheral intravenous catheters, and peripheral central catheter (PICC), and other implanted venous ports. VADs are inserted into peripheral or central vessels for the administration of fluids, antibiotics, parenteral nutrition, and blood sampling.

The selection VADs is extremely important in treating any particular medical condition to reduce the risk of catheter bound infections. Healthcare practitioners should be aware of selecting VADs with least number of the lumen and small French size to minimize infections and thrombotic complications. For instance, people suffering with chronic kidney disorder seeking central venous access should avoid placement PICC and CICC to avoid the complication of venous stenosis and deep vein thrombosis.

Some of the major companies profiled in this study include:

Becton Dickinson and Company

Smiths Medical Inc.

C R Bard

B.Braun

Angiodynamics

Terumo Corporation

NIPRO medical Corporation

Bluegrass Vascular Technologies

Romsons Scientific & Surgical Pvt. Ltd

Ameco Medical

Prodi med

These players in the industry possess a significant share in the global market. However, these significant players face competition from local manufacturers in several countries. They adopt competitive pricing to consolidate their market share. These vendors provide cost-effective equipment with limited features and functionalities.

Market Insight:

The factors responsible for the growth of global market are rising cases of chronic kidney disorder (CKD), increasing cases of PAD and CAD among geriatrics, and preference of patients towards minimal invasive surgeries is contributing to the worldwide demand of vascular devices. According to the statistics published by Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, more than 8.5 million U.S. citizens were suffering with peripheral artery disease (PAD). People with PAD are more susceptible to develop coronary artery disease, which could ultimately lead to strokes or cardiac arrhythmias.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Vascular Access Device Market Insights

Vascular access device market Assessment by Type

Central Vascular Access Devices Peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC) Tunneled catheters Non tunneled catheters Implanted ports

Peripheral Vascular Access Devices Midline catheters Midclavicular catheters Winged steel needles

Accessories

Global Vascular access device market, by Application

Drug administration

Fluid and nutrition administration

Blood transfusion

Diagnostics & testing

Vascular access device market Assessment by End-Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory care centers

Other end users

Vascular access device market Assessment by Geography

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Vascular access device market, By Type, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Table 2 Global Vascular access device market, by Central Access Devices, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Table 3 Global Vascular access device market, by Peripheral Access Devices, by Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1. Market Highlights (2019, Revenue)

Figure 2. Integrated Ecosystem

Figure 3. Research Methodology: Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 4. Market by Geography

Figure 6. Porter’s Five Forces

Continued…

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

