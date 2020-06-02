Vaccines Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Top Players, Size, Future Growth, Segmentation and Outlook By 2026

The global “Vaccines Market Size” is expected to be USD 93.08 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of malaria around the world is a key factor boosting the vaccines market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2017, there were an estimated 219 million cases of malaria in 87 countries. Total funding for malaria control and elimination reached an estimated US$ 3.1 billion in 2017. Contributions from governments of endemic countries amounted to US$ 900 million, representing 28% of total funding. Furthermore, the increasing number of deaths caused by malaria has impelled government and pharmaceutical companies to develop advanced vaccines. According to the latest world malaria report, released in November 2018, there were 219 million cases of malaria in 2017, up from 217 million cases in 2016. The estimated number of malaria death stood at 435 000 in 2017, a similar number to the previous year.

Key Players Operating in The Vaccines Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

CSL Limited

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bavarian Nordic

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

Other Prominent Players

Presence of Strong Manufacturers will Propel Growth in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 22.03 billion in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The presence of strong manufacturers and secure government policies regarding human welfare will bolster growth in the region. Europe is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. Diverse human vaccines policies across European countries such as Germany and France and robust government support will boost the vaccines market trends in Europe.

Launch of Novel Vaccines to Enable Healthy Growth

The surge in the competitive pipeline, including products from the major players as well as emerging players will contribute positively to the market. The ongoing R&D and increasing focus on launching novel vaccines by key players will foster the growth of the market. The increasing demand for effective vaccines to fight diseases such as malaria, dengue has impelled pharmaceutical companies to launch novel vaccines. Companies such as Novavax, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Bavarian Nordic are among the top 10 players expected to have lucrative opportunities for their pipeline products in the forthcoming years.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights New Product Launch

Pipeline Analysis

Technological Advancements in the Vaccines Market

Prevalence of Disease Indications

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Global Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit Inactivated Live Attenuated Toxoid

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Parenteral Oral

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Viral Diseases Bacterial Diseases

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group Pediatric Adults

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital & Retail Pharmacies Government Suppliers Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit Inactivated Live Attenuated Toxoid

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Parenteral Oral



Continued…

