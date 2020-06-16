Top 5 Gadgets To Help Prevent Back Pain At The Office

Millions of office workers across the country from New York to Seattle struggle with back pain every day. Sitting at a desk in a cubicle for 8 hours or more per day can wreak havoc on a healthy body and mind.

Simple acts like sitting in the wrong chair or choosing the wrong height of your keyboard can have a powerful effect on how comfortable you are at work.

Chronic back pain is a common complaint from office workers. For those that suffer from chronic pain, just the thought of spending the day at the office can be exhausting.

More and more companies are becoming more proactive about their office environments and planning to help their workers be more comfortable.

Sometimes, it takes the work of specialists to discover the exact causes of pain. Pain specialists are not uncommon. Seattle Pain Relief is an example of such a clinic, and a simple search in your area should turn up many more.

By taking action to set up your work environment, you can reduce the amount of physical stress on your body and work through your day with less pain. Take a look at some innovative office gadgets designed to make you more comfortable and eliminate back pain at work.

Ergonomic Chair

Most office furniture is designed with functionality in mind rather than comfort. For office workers who spend hours at a time sitting in a chair, this can result in back pain.

An ergonomic chair is designed to give the right amount of support while encouraging proper posture. The right chair can make all the difference in the amount of unnecessary back strain caused by sitting for long periods.

Adjustable Stand-Up Desk

With an adjustable table desk, you can choose to either work in a sitting or standing position. This handy platform sits flush against your desk surface when sitting. It easily pivots up to standing height with just the push of a button.

Working while on your feet at a stand-up desk can help relieve pressure on your back and increase circulation to your back and legs.

Foot Stool

When your desk is a bit too high, it can not properly set your feet on the ground for support while sitting.

You may not have a choice about your desk but, you can add a simple footstool to help control your back pain. Having your legs bent at a 90-degree angle can help you properly support your sitting weight. This will also improve your posture.

Posture App

People who sit for hours at a time at the office have one thing in common, bad posture. The urge to slouch while working can be overwhelming. To relax your core muscles while sitting may seem comfortable, but it can intensify the strain on your back and neck.

You can download a simple posture application right to your smartphone to help you be more mindful of how you are sitting. The application will send you periodic reminders to sit up straight and improve your posture over time.

Height Adjustable Monitor

Staring at a computer monitor all day can be painful, especially if your screen is not set at the right height. Looking too high or too low at your monitor can increase the strain on your neck and back.

An adjustable monitor stand can help you to set up your screen at the perfect height for you. Your screen should be directly in front of your field of vision for the best results.

If you are experiencing neck or back pain after a long day at the office, it could be thanks to the lack of proper equipment. Try some of these gadgets out today to help you get more comfortable and supported while working through your day.