Telehealth Market Advancements in Healthcare Equipment by Top Key Players and Industry Growth Forecast to 2026

The global “Telehealth Market” is slated to reach USD 266.8 billion 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period. One of the main drivers of this is the high prevalence of stark inequalities in rural healthcare, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries where majority of the population lives in villages. For example, the World Health Organization Health Report 2018 states that in 2015, 303,000 women died across the world due to poor pre and post- natal healthcare.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Telehealth Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Telehealth Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Leading Players operating in the Telehealth Market are:

Dictum Health, Inc.

SnapMD, Inc.

American Well

MDLIVE Inc.

GlobalMed

Doctor on Demand, Inc.

Encounter Telehealth

Teledoc Health, Inc.

Request a Sample Copy of Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/telehealth-market-101065

Company Collaborations Are Proving Chief Growth Drivers

Due to the increasing demand, telehealth market companies are adopting collaborative strategies with the aim of expanding business on a global scale. Furthermore, leading companies in the telehealth industry are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to gain competitive strength. Companies are trying to incorporate modern industrial concepts with a view to gain more end users. Fortune Business Insights expects market collaborations will help companies generate substantial telehealth market revenue.

In April 2018, American Well acquired Avizia Limited with the aim of strengthening its position among the companies in the telehealth industry. American Well’s acquisition of Avizia will help the company take a big leap in the telehealth market, owing to the exceptional portfolio of telehealth services bolstered by Avizia. The report includes company mergers, similar to American Well’s latest acquisition and signifies the impact of such M&As on the global telehealth market.

The report covers:

Global Telehealth Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Tangible Benefits of Telemedicine to Boost the Market

Telehealth refers to a healthcare delivery system that is not limited by distance between the doctor and patient. The expansion of the telehealth market size is premised on the host of advantages that telehealth market services offer and growing awareness of these benefits. They are very visible benefits and has already led to positive outcomes. For example, according to a study published in Medicine Journal of Australia, effective telemedicine provision has reduced hospital readmission by 24% and has brought down mortality by 20%. Moreover, telemedicine care helped patients save close to 19% of what they would have spent on inpatient care. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the US states that telehealth has noticeably positive impact on the mental and physical health of patients. For example, the NIH estimates that emergence of telehealth services has led to around 38% reduction in hospital admissions. Lastly, telehealth can help governments in underdeveloped countries to provide quality healthcare to the rural population in these regions.

Strategic Collaborations to Make Competition Dynamic

Key players are entering into partnerships to strengthen their position in the market and diversify their product portfolio. For example, in October 2019, Doctor on Demand announced that they were joining hands with Walmart to provide quality and low-cost virtual primary care to Walmart associates based in different US states. Similarly, Comcast partnered with Independent Health Group in April 2018 to develop a unique communication and patient care platform.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/telehealth-market-101065

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1. Overview of Telehealth Services

4.2. Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries

4.3. Reimbursement Scenario – For Key Countries

4.4. New Product Launch

4.5. Overview of Countries with Telehealth Policies

4.6. Technological Advancements in Telehealth Market

4.7. Startups with their Funding Overview

4.8. Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Telehealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. Products

5.2.2. Services

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1. Telemedicine

5.3.2. Patient Monitoring

5.3.3. Continuous Medical Education

5.3.4. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality

5.4.1. Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)

5.4.2. Real-time (Synchronous)

5.4.3. Remote Patient Monitoring

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.5.1. Healthcare Facilities

5.5.2. Homecare

5.5.3. Others

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1. North America

5.6.2. Europe

5.6.3. Asia Pacific

5.6.4. Latin America

5.6.5. Middle East & Africa

North America Telehealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.2.1. Products

6.2.2. Services

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.3.1. Telemedicine

6.3.2. Patient Monitoring

6.3.3. Continuous Medical Education

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality

6.4.1. Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)

6.4.2. Real-time (Synchronous)

6.4.3. Remote Patient Monitoring

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.5.1. Healthcare Facilities

6.5.2. Homecare

6.5.3. Others

6.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.6.1. U.S.

6.6.2. Canada

TOC Continued…

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/telehealth-market-101065

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Telehealth Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Telehealth Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

Advanced Wound Dressings Market 2020 | Top Leading Countries, Consumption, Trends, Analysis, Revenue, and Global Forecast 2026

Pulse Oximeters Market 2020: Global Industry Reports, Future Demand, Insights, Share Outlook by 2025

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs