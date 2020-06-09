Surgical Gowns Market 2020 Analysis to 2025 – COVID-19 Impact on Emerging Trends, Application and Leading Players

Surgical Gowns Industry

Description

The global surgical gowns market is expected to reach US$2.10 billion in 2024. The market is predicted to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.27%, during the period spanning 2020-2024.

Factors such as accelerating healthcare expenditure, growing elderly population, increasing awareness about safety & infection control and expanding urbanization are expected to drive the market. The growth of the market would be challenged by stringent rules and regulations, spread of infections due to reuse of surgical gowns and environmental degradation. A few notable trends may include mounting occurrence of chronic diseases, rising innovations in surgical gowns, strong government initiatives and huge demand due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The global surgical gowns market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel and end-users. Based on the type, the global surgical gowns market can broadly be divided into disposable and reusable surgical gowns. In terms of distribution channel, the global market can broadly be categorized into direct sales, retail pharmacies and online sales. Whereas, on the basis of end-user, the global surgical gowns market can be segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers and other end-users.

The fastest growing regional market was North America owing to the highly competitive and developed medical sector, rise in adoption of surgical apparels in the region and increasing use of disposable surgical gowns in the region. Whereas, Europe and Asia Pacific also contributed to significant shares in the global market due to the factors such as mounting incidences of chronic diseases and rising awareness regarding the increasing hospital acquired infections as well as surgical infections. However, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a major disruption worldwide, which is leading to the massive demand for surgical gowns, providing the growth opportunity to the market globally.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global surgical gowns market segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, end-user and region.

• The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Cardinal Health, Inc., 3M Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Steris PLC and Mölnlycke) are also presented in detail.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Fabrics Used in Surgical Gowns

1.3 Characteristics of Surgical Gowns

1.4 AAMI levels of Surgical Gowns

1.5 Classification of Surgical Gowns

1.6 Requirements for Surgical Gowns

1.7 Standard Tests for Surgical Gowns

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Global GDP

2.2 Decline in Industrial Production

2.3 Impact on Healthcare Sector

2.4 Demand Surge for Surgical Gowns

2.5 Supply Optimization of Surgical Gowns

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Surgical Gowns Market by Value

3.2 Global Surgical Gowns Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Surgical Gowns Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Disposable Surgical Gowns Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Disposable Surgical Gowns Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Reusable Surgical Gowns Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Reusable Surgical Gowns Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Surgical Gowns Market by Distribution Channel

3.4.1 Global Direct Sales Surgical Gowns Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Direct Sales Surgical Gowns Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Retail Pharmacies Surgical Gowns Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Retail Pharmacies Surgical Gowns Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Online Sales Surgical Gowns Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Online Sales Surgical Gowns Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Surgical Gowns Market by End-User

3.5.1 Global Hospital Surgical Gowns Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Hospital Surgical Gowns Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Surgical Gowns Market by Value

3.5.4 Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Surgical Gowns Market Forecast by Value

3.5.5 Global Other Surgical Gowns Market by Value

3.5.6 Global Other Surgical Gowns Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Surgical Gowns Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Surgical Gowns Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Surgical Gowns Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 The U.S. Surgical Gowns Market by Value

4.1.4 The U.S. Surgical Gowns Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 RoW

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Accelerating Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.2 Growing Elderly Population

5.1.3 Increasing Awareness about Safety & Infection Control

5.1.4 Rising Urbanization

5.1.5 Growing Population

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Mounting Occurrence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.2 Rising Innovations in Surgical Gowns

5.2.3 Strong Government Initiatives

5.2.4 Huge Demand due to COVID-19 Outbreak

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Stringent Rule & Regulations

5.3.2 Spread of Infections due to Reuse of Surgical Gowns

5.3.3 Environmental Degradation

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Cardinal Health, Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 3M Company

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

7.5 Steris PLC

7.6 Mölnlycke

List of Figures

Types of Surgical Gowns

Fabrics Used in Surgical Gowns

Characteristics of Surgical Gowns

AAMI levels of Surgical Gowns

Global GDP (2005-2020)

Decline in Chinese Industrial Production (2020)

Global Increase in COVID Cases (2020)

Global Surgical Gowns Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Surgical Gowns Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Surgical Gowns Market by Type (2019)

Global Disposable Surgical Gowns Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Disposable Surgical Gowns Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Reusable Surgical Gowns Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Reusable Surgical Gowns Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Surgical Gowns Market by Distribution Channel (2019)

Continued…

